Sony's next game-to-movie adaptation 'Horizon Zero Dawn' gets major release update

Sony confirmed that the writing for 'Horizon Zero Dawn' was complete and that production would go on floors in 2026

Sony/Columbia Pictures' latest game-to-movie adaptation, 'Horizon Zero Dawn', has a major update. Already billed to be a box office hit following the success of The Super Mario Bros., the action game was greenlit to be the next major movie by Sony, which confirmed the release year and shared an update on the script. Sony confirmed that the writing for 'Horizon Zero Dawn' was complete and that production would go on floors in 2026 with a release slated for 2027.

Earlier this October, Asad Qizibash, the head of PlayStation Productions, shared an update. "We already have a working script and are actively searching for a director to shoot the picture in 2026 and release it in 2027." A TV adaptation was announced in 2022, but Sony, during the CES 2025 conference, later revealed that a movie was now the plan. "Just imagine, Aloy's beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far future world filled with giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen," he said.

'Horizon Zero Dawn' is set in a dystopian future where massive machines rule over the earth. Pockets of human survivors see Aloy, a young machine hunter who embarks on a journey to discover her origins and chart her own destiny. At the time of writing, the search for a director and a cast is underway. There is no major update on who might play Aloy. The latest in-development project sees high expectations after 2022's 'Uncharted' starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. While it opened to mixed reviews from critics, the movie was a commerical success, raking in $407.1 million worldwide against a budget of $120 million.

Wahlberg had previously expressed his interest in the sequel. Speaking to ScreenRant, "I'd be interested to see what the story's like, and where that adventure takes us. But I'm excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we'll see." Only time will tell if 'Horizon Zero Dawn' can see the same level of success as 'Uncharted'.