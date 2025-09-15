‘The Batman 2’ gets exciting filming update as Matt Reeves hints at bigger, bolder sequel

Director Matt Reeves shared that Robert Pattinson is “very excited” after reading the locked-pouch screenplay for ‘The Batman 2.’

We have a piece of exciting news for all the 'Batman' fans out there. During his latest interview with Variety on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys, which took place on September 14 in Los Angeles, Matt Reeves spilled the beans on 'The Batman 2' as the screenplay of the sequel was completed earlier this year. In the interview, Reeves, who serves as the director of the upcoming instalment in 'The Batman' franchise, revealed that the production will kickstart in 2026 spring. Along with this, Reeves stated that he's shared the script of the highly anticipated sequel with Robert Pattinson, and the actor's "very excited" about it.

Matt Reeves says they have shared #TheBatmanPart2 script with Robert Pattinson and he is "very excited."



They had to deliver the screenplay to Pattinson in a locked pouch. pic.twitter.com/hpp4tCeg3L — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2025

"I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson [Tomlin] did, and we’ve started to share it with Robert [Pattinson]. Rob was super excited, I feel really excited about the idea that it’s gonna be, that we feel like we can reach farther and do even more than we did in the first one. And, I’m I’m really excited to get back together with everybody that we made the movie with, and, it’s gonna be fun," Reeves told the media outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Reeves specified that the script of 'The Batman 2' was sent to Pattinson in a locked pouch with a security code sent separately with it. Reeves further added, "We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code. [Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security." When Reeves was asked if Pattinson returned the script in the same pouch after reading it, Reeves clarified that Pattinson didn't send it back. Then, Reeves went on to say, "We really trust Rob, because he’s the best."

In the same interview, Reeves said, "We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May. It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited." Apart from Pattinson, the confirmed cast members for the DC sequel include Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobb / the Penguin. In case you're wondering, 'The Batman 2' is set to hit the screens on October 1, 2027.

Since the time Reeves shared the latest update on 'The Batman 2', the fans have expressed their excitement for the forthcoming film on social media. One X user wrote, "I know I’m excited. Love me some vampire bats." Followed by a second user who penned, "Peak cinema incoming." Another user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "The passion the team has is incredible & it only has me more excited to watch part 2!"