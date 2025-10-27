‘Miami Vice’ reboot gears up with two major stars in talks to lead—here’s all you need to know

The 1980s classic crime series 'Miami Vice', which starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, saw its first big-screen adaptation in 2006

It seems like Austin Butler will be starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in Joseph Kosinski's 'Miami Vice' reboot for Universal Pictures. According to a report by Variety, Butler is currently in early negotiations to play the role of James 'Sunny' Crockett opposite Jordan as Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs in the revival of the 1980s classic crime series 'Miami Vice', which starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as the suave South Florida detectives. Later, Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx portrayed the iconic characters in the first big-screen adaptation, 'Miami Vice', which was released in 2006.

Meanwhile, the new 'Miami Vice' reboot will be directed by Kosinski and produced by Dylan Clark. The screenplay is being written by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy. The movie will hit the screens on August 6, 2027. At the time of writing, neither Butler nor Jordan has closed any deal with Universal Pictures. However, if things go as planned, Butler and Jordan will be seen on the big screen together.

Speaking of Butler, he most recently starred in the crime thriller film 'Caught Stealing' helmed by Darren Aronofsky. The movie, set in the 1990s, narrates the tale of a former star baseball player-turned-bartender, Henry "Hank" Thompson (played by Austin Butler), who unwittingly runs afoul of New York City's criminal underbelly while pet sitting for his neighbor, Russ Miner (played by Matt Smith). During his August 2025 interview with USA Today, Butler shared, “As far as what scared me, this is different from anything that I’ve been doing recently. In my previous few films, I’ve been exploring characters who are quite different from me, physically and vocally. I could immerse myself in this different skin.”

On the other hand, Jordan was recently seen in Ryan Coolger’s blockbuster film 'Sinners.' Many fans believe that Jordan might win his first Academy Award for his role as the Smokestack Twins. The film received good feedback from the fans as well as the critics, grossing $367 million worldwide. In an April 2025 interview with Ebony, Coolger was asked to share his thoughts on the sequel to the film, and he shared, “I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that. I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique."