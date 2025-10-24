Michael B Jordan in talks to lead Joseph Kosinski's ‘Miami Vice’ movie — here’s everything we know so far

Michael B Jordan will reportedly play the role of Richards Tubbs in the 'Miami Vice' reboot, which will release on August 6, 2027.

Michael B. Jordan might join the cast of the new 'Miami Vice' movie, which is being developed by 'F1' filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and Universal. According to a report by Deadline, Jordan, well-known by the fans for his works on blockbuster films, including 'Black Panther' and 'Sinners', is currently in talks to play the role of Ricardo Tubbs, one-half of the famous cop duo known as Crockett & Tubbs. Up until this moment, James Crockett hasn't been cast. It has been reported by the media outlet that the sources say that Jordan and Kosinski are still in early negotiations, and no deals have been finalized.

In addition to this, the sources have stated that Jordan has shown interest in the project, which is scheduled to kickstart production later in 2026. Kosinski will don the director's hat for the upcoming film. On the other hand, Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy will develop the script with Dylan Clark and Kosinski producing it. As of this moment, Universal has not commented on the star cast of the forthcoming film.

In case you're wondering, Kosinski and Universal first announced the reboot of 'Miami Vice' earlier this year, in April. Then, they revealed that the upcoming film will hit the screens on August 6, 2027. The film will be based on the 1984 crime drama series 'Miami Vice', which starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as two undercover Miami police officers known for their love of fast boats and pastel suits. As per the official logline, the reboot “explores the glamour and corruption of mid-80’s Miami” and is “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.”

The rumors about who will star in the project have been circulating on the internet for a few months now. The sources have disclosed that the official offer was made over the past week after the studio moved around some dates so that Jordan could wrap up his next directing gig, 'The Thomas Crown Affair', and shoot this. As of now, a deal is not done, but the insiders have mentioned that things are headed in that direction after Jordan was taken aback by the recent rewrite delivered by Gilroy.