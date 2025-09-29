‘Miami Vice’ reboot reportedly casts new Rico and Sonny — including a familiar face from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

According to reports, fans can expect to see Glen Powell and Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming reboot of 'Miami Vice'

It appears that Glen Powell and Michael B. Jordan may be joining hands for Universal's upcoming 'Miami Vice' reboot. The hit 1980s television series created by Anthony Yerkovich and produced by Michael Mann originally featured Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as two detectives fighting crime while working undercover in Miami, Florida. The NBC crime drama series ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1989. 'Miami Vice' inspired the 2002 video game 'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.' Later on, down the line, the show was adapted into a 2006 film, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx in leading roles.

According to a report by ScreenRant, Joseph Kosinski, well-known for directing movies like 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Tron Legacy,' 'Only the Brave,' and 'F1,' has been chosen to lead the reboot. On the other hand, Dan Gilroy, best known by the viewers for writing the script of the 2014 film 'Nightcrawler', will pen down the screenplay based on an earlier draft by Eric Warren Singer. It has been reported by the media outlet that the reboot will be filmed in IMAX.

As per Nexus Point News, Powell and Jordan are in talks to play the iconic characters of James "Sonny" Crockett and Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, respectively. 'Miami Vice' reboot is set to hit the screens on August 6, 2027. At the time of writing, neither Universal nor the two actors have made an official announcement regarding the reboot of 'Miami Vice.' Fans will have to wait a bit longer to learn whether this is mere speculation or it's something more concrete.