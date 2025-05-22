‘The Voice’ is coming sooner than you think — and this season’s panel includes two fan-favorite coaches

‘The Voice’ fans huddle up, season 28 is all set to start this fall with a star-studded coach line-up. Here are all the details

‘The Voice’ Season 27 wrapped up with Adam David taking home the coveted title, a big win for Team Michael Bublé, who now celebrates back-to-back victories since joining the show in Season 26. As fans gear up for Season 28, there’s more excitement in store. Bublé will return to the red chair for his third season, but he’ll be joined by a fresh panel featuring familiar favorites: Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan are all back to mix things up.

For the unversed, Season 27 marked Kelsea Ballerini's time as a first-time judge on the show, with Adam Levine returning after a six-year break. The two were joined by veteran judge John Legend, along with Bublé serving his second tenure as a judge. You must be wondering when the show is returning. But worry not, NBC has confirmed that 'The Voice' season 28 will premiere in September of 2025, with the exact date of the Blind Auditions yet to be determined. The episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7 p.m. Central time on NBC. The episodes will then be available on Peacock the next day, as reported by Entertainment Now.

On the other hand, fans were quite excited to see old faces returning, as 'The Voice' Instagram account posted a picture of the new coach panel. Fans were particularly excited to have the former One Direction member back. "THIS MEANS NEW NIALL MUSIC IS COMING," one fan wrote on Instagram. Another added, "I am so excited about season 28. These are my favorite people, especially Niall coming back. I am so excited; it’s going to be so much fun, and they’re so funny together. Congratulations on getting this group back together. Best group ever."

Horan became a part of the judges' panel in season 23 in 2023. He returned for season 24 but then took a break for three consecutive seasons. Team Horan's members continued to win seasons 23 and 24 consecutively, making Horan the first judge to guide contestants to victory in consecutive seasons. This, however, changed as Buble made history in season 27 as he added his name to the consecutive wins.

Snoop is returning for the show as well. The rapper joined the show in season 26, took the year off in season 27, and is set to return in season 28 yet again. McEntire is one such judge who was part of the show in season one as a battle advisor. She then went on to become a permanent judge starting from season 23 up until season 26.