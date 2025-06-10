‘The Masked Singer’ keeps crowning women — and fans can’t stop debating whether it’s just a coincidence

"It's the stupidest argument of all time. There is no 'female bias', I'm tired of saying that," a fan said.

It seems like some fans of 'The Masked Singer' believe that the Fox singing show is a bit biased towards the female contestants. For the unversed, let us share with you that 'The Masked Singer' is a reality singing competition that first premiered in January 2019, and since then, the show, which is hosted by Nick Cannon, has been a massive hit among fans. The judging panel of the beloved singing show includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke. The latest season of 'The Masked Singer' wrapped up in May 2025, with Gretchen Wilson, who was beneath the Pearl costume, winning the Golden Mask trophy. However, the viewers still have their doubts about the show.

Not long ago, a user took to Reddit and penned, "My thoughts on people thinking that the show has a female bias. No. It doesn’t. It’s just a show where singers sing. There had been bad female singers on the show before. Like, come on? If the show really did have a female bias, Afghan Hound would have beaten Gumball. Black Swan would have won season 5. Strawberry Shortcake would have won season 12. And Gazelle would have won season 10. Look, I know the number of male winners on the show is low, but come on. It’s just a competition show. The winners clearly did what they do to win. Just… don’t treat Pearl like a firefly, that’s all I ask."

Followed by a second user who wrote, "It's the stupidest argument of all time. There is no 'female bias', I'm tired of people saying that." Another netizen went on to say, "It’s really not even a low count of male winners. It’s just 3 more women that have won… You know if that number was swapped, they wouldn’t be claiming there’s a male bias." A user commented, "I do wish there were more male winners, but the idea that the Masked Singer is biased towards females is dumb." Another user remarked, "I don't know about female bias, but I will say they have music genre bias. No matter how good they are, Rap has never gotten far in the competition."

When we talk about Season 13 of 'The Masked Singer,' Wilson as Pearl defeated Andy Grammer, who rocked the costume of Boogie Woogie; 'Zombies' actress Meg Donnelly, who was CCoral; and singer Brian Kelley as Mad Scientist Monster to clinch the coveted trophy. In an interview with Parade magazine after winning the show, Wilson said, "I had decided several performances before that that Boogie won. I had just decided that he was the best on the show, that he deserved to win. That was my opinion, and I was actually stunned that I made it to second place. I was just happy to be there, standing there. And when I figured out I had won, it kind of collapsed me for a moment. And I really just wanted to just turn right around and just hand him the award. I really did."

When Wilson was asked to give a valuable piece of advice to anyone thinking about competing on 'The Masked Singer,' she quipped, "Expect the unexpected." Don’t think that this is going to be like anything else that you’ve ever done. It isn’t; it’s completely unique. And if you think that you’ve got to go in being like, “I’m the person that knows everything, no surprises. You’re not going to surprise me with anything, because my people will tell me.” No, they won’t. Your people aren’t going to find out anything. You’re going to have to do this just like everybody else does it, and you’re going to have to just be comfortable with that."