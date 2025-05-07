'Masked Singer' judge is convinced he’s right about Mad Scientist Monster — but we’ve got serious doubts

Masked Singer's Ken Jeong just guessed who Mad Scientist Monster is — and it might be his wildest theory yet

Mad Scientist Monster has been driving every judge crazy with his impeccable vocals and domineering presence. After beating Coral in the head-to-head round, the purple Monster confirmed his spot in the finals. In a recently shared clip on YouTube, host Nick Cannon pointed toward a small 'costume clue' that might hint at its real identity. "Well, there's an orange right there," Cannon revealed a candy-like item sticking out from 'The Masked Singer's pocket. "On his name tag, it is a frame of two bees," he continued. Jenny McCarthy guessed the personality as a Florida native, while Rita Ora debated about him being a basketball player. Meanwhile, Ken Jeong shut them down with an even wackier theory: he believed that it was Billy Ray Cyrus hiding behind the hideous purple mask!

"Now, real talk is. This is really a former athlete, or is this someone famous, but maybe had an athletic background, I'm just saying mad scientist monster is Billy Ray Cyrus!" Jeong jumped with excitement at the thought. However, the 'Hangover' star's bizarre guess might just prove wrong because Cyrus has been busy packing in the PDA with Elizabeth Hurley after the couple went Instagram public with their relationship. Meanwhile, the purple lab wizard made his debut on March 26 as a member of Group C with a powerful rendition of Matchbox Twenty's 'Unwell'. At that point, the judge's panel compared him with 'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan and former 'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton, as per Stylecaster.

Ken Jeong visits 'Extra' at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 16, 2017, in Universal City, California.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Noel Vasquez)

However, fans have taken notice of the subtle clues given by the Mad Scientist Monster during each of his performances, and most of them believe it is former Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley. The purple Monster revealed during the 'Decades Night' round that he was once part of a two-man band that recently split. It has been reported that FGL was founded by Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, the musical duo that recently ventured into solo careers. Another major clue is that the musical Scientist wears an orange and peach ID, which represents Florida and Georgia, respectively, as per ScreenRant.

'Meant to Be,' a successful track by the former band featuring Bebe Rexha, is referenced in his ID badge of the "two bees". The bold hint pays homage to both the song's title, "to be," and Bebe's name. However, the judges guessed it wrong by referencing it with a basketball player. The Mad Scientist Monster hid clues in plain sight during the 'Boy Band Night' round. A grandfather clock used as a prop showcased a thumbs-up symbol, which referenced the Florida Georgia Line's 2012 debut album -' Here's to the Good Times'. A cruise ship stood in for the former band's debut single, 'Cruise.'

Other clues, like a sand castle and a sun during the purple wizard's performances, established his connection with his debut solo album in 2021, 'Sunshine State of Mind.' He also gave hints about his life partner while recalling that he met her at a Friendsgiving celebration. The storyline mirrored with Kelley meeting his wife, Brittney Marie Cole, at a Thanksgiving. On a concluding note, the Mad Scientist Monster hinted at being an athlete, admitting that he had played baseball before becoming a successful musician. In reality, Kelley played baseball in college before deciding to pursue a music career.