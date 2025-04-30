‘The Masked Singer’ fans think Coral is a Disney Star and honestly, the clues add up: ‘This is...’

With just two episodes left, ‘The Masked Singer’ fans are increasingly convinced they know who’s behind Coral’s mask

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 is keeping fans hooked as it heads toward the finale, with viewers eagerly rooting for their favorites to make it to the finals. So is the case with Coral, who chose to perform Billie Eilish's hit song 'What Was I Made For' during the semi-finals. However, things got interesting when the show dropped her performance on YouTube, sending fans into a frenzy as they scrambled to figure out the sultry sea creature’s identity.

One fan wrote, "I wasn’t expecting my guess of Meg to be right. I just knew she was Disney, I heard 6 years ago, and then my mind went to 'Zombies'," Another guessed, "That is Meg from the Disney Channel Zombies movie." The third chimed in, "She is Meg Donnelly 100%!! I listen to this song, tears come to my eyes. Coral Mask's voice is so emotional and beautiful. I got goosebumps listening to the song and cried." However, one viewer had a different take: "She sounds a lot like Abi Carter, winner of 'American Idol' 2024! You can find it on YT, she auditioned with this song and went on to win the whole thing." Overall, the consensus suggests Coral is giving strong Meg Donnelly vibes.

Coming down to just 4 contestants in the semi-final round, Coral, Boogie Woogie, Pearl and Mad Scientist Monster, fans also made it clear who they want to see advancing on the show, one said, "This is 100% Meg Donnelly and she deserves her spot in the finale," another added, "MEG DONNELLY. SHE BETTER BE IN THE FINALE." "Coral did pretty well with this performance, and she did better than last week. I can see her being in the finale, and I can see her beating Pearl, but I still don't see her beating Boogie Woogie and Mad Scientist Monster," opined the third.

Since her debut in 'The Masked Singer' Episode 12, fans and even the judges have been on a wild guessing spree, trying to unveil Coral's true identity. The speculation around Coral’s identity has been all over the place. After she sang 'Accidentally in Love', names like Dove Cameron, Hailee Steinfeld, and Lili Reinhart were tossed around. But when she performed 'Luck Be a Lady', fans had bold guesses including Victoria Justice, Rachel Zegler, and Camila Mendes. Well, at a point even Selena Gomez and Brittany Snow's came up in the mix. Even in the quarter-finals, Coral kept fans guessing after her version of 'Sk8er Boi', sparking new theories like Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, and Nina Dobrev, as per Yahoo.

However, Meg Donelli seems to be the closest prediction made for Coral so far, especially after the big hint dropped by Coral after emerging in Lucky 6, "I'm having the time of my life being here. Performing is something I've been wanting to do more of, so getting this chance has been awesome. You guys have been guessing some of the biggest pop stars in music, but — big spoiler alert — I can do more than just sing. You know me from a huge franchise. Here's a colossal clue to dive into," as reported by the aforementioned outlet.