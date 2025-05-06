‘The Masked Singer’ fans can’t stop guessing Boogie Woogie’s identity — and one name keeps popping up

"I believe he is going to be the season 13 winner," said a fan while lauding Boogie Woogie's performance in ' The Masked Singer'

Fox's 'The Masked Singer' has to be one of the most entertaining yet mysterious reality shows, which keeps viewers at the edge of their seats. As Season 13 is at its height, fans are leaving no clues in attempts to identify the singers. One standout case is the character Boogie Woogie, whose identity has caused widespread speculation. The discussion reached its peak point when Fox released a sneak peek, fueling even more theories online.

Andy Grammer performs at The Drop: Andy Grammer at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

'The Masked Singer' released a sneak peek on its YouTube channel, featuring Boogie Woogie's performance of 'Unsteady' by X Ambassadors. Based on the clip, fans are now convinced that the singer behind the mask is Andy Grammer. Fans shared their opinions about the identity of the singer under the YouTube video. A fan said, "There's something about whenever he sings; he’s got so much power behind his voice it just makes you cry every time. I still believe this is Andy Grammer, and I believe he is going to be the season 13 winner." Another one said, "The best performance of the season! Boogie Woogie is for sure the season 13 champion. All the vocals and the way he sings, I know it’s Andy Grammer. I love his music.

While another said, "Boogie Woogie did a good performance, but I don’t know who Boogie Woogie is, though if I would guess, I would guess Andy Grammer." A fan said, "We are watching the winner right now. Bless your heart and your journey, Andy!" A fan commented, "You cannot do anything to convince me that this isn't Andy Grammer. I knew it after his first performance," while another noted, "His second performance I went, Oh, that's Andy Grammer for sure.” Then the clues made sense. But the voice is the dead giveaway. It’s unmistakable." An admirer said, "Definitely Andy Grammer. That falsetto is a dead giveaway."

Notably, fans are increasingly convinced that Boogie Woogie's real identity is Grammer, with the help of numerous clues throughout Season 13, as per ScreenRant. References like an 'English 101' textbook (a nod to Grammer's last name), song and album titles such as 'Magic' and 'Monster,' and an emotional mention of losing a mother, as Grammer's mom passed away in 2009, have fueled speculation. Additional connections include Boogie Woogie's childhood dreams of being a clown and magician, which align with Grammer's own childhood aspirations and his song 'Magic.'

Boogie Woogie debuted with a stellar performance of 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love,' quickly sparking guesses from the judges, including names like Adam Lambert and Mika, as per Gold Derby. Over the following weeks, he performed songs like 'Radioactive' and 'Unsteady,' prompting additional guesses such as Jason Mraz and Ryan Tedder. The clues pointed to Grammer, with references to his song "Magic," his appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars,' and his 2014 album Magazines or Novels. Further visual clues like a disco ball, magic wand, and juggling balls align with Grammer's career, and his mention of a childhood desire to be a clown and magician mirrors his real-life background.