Will there be a 'Solo Leveling' Season 3? Everything we know about the anime’s future so far

Based on the web novel of the same name, Solo Leveling follows a Hunter with magical abilities to fight beasts

With the dramatic conclusion of 'Solo Leveling' Season 2, fans are left wondering about the fate of Sung Jin-woo. Based on Chugong's South Korean web novel of the same name, the final episode of season 2 confirms Jin-woo as the strongest Hunter. However, with power comes more danger, and the final moment of season 2 features ominous forces gathering around Jin-woo's power. While the high-octane finale sets the stage for a new showdown, fans are still questioning if there will be a season 3.

A still from 'Solo Leveling' (Image Source: YouTube | @crunchyrolldubs)

With no official words regarding 'Solo Leveling,' Season 3, fans are growing worried about the series' future. As they wait with no updates in sight, many are turning to other standout anime, especially Chinese titles, to fill the void. Viewers are turning to 'Lord of the Mysteries,' a standout Chinese donghua whose acclaimed first season has made it a major hit. With Season 2 already confirmed for 2027, it's becoming a strong alternative for fans waiting for Solo Leveling's future to become clear, as per Game Rant.

Talking about 'Solo Leveling' Season 3, with no announcement so far, a 2026 release looks unlikely. At this point, 2027 or even 2028 seems more realistic unless the studio surprises fans with an update. The series currently has two seasons totaling 25 episodes, all available on Crunchyroll, and those who don't want to wait can dive into the manhwa for more of the story. Reports also suggest 'Solo Leveling' may be getting a movie following the success of its first two anime seasons.

Producer Atsushi Kaneko previously hinted that something new was coming, although details were kept secret, according to Collider. While there's still no official announcement, a recent report claims the franchise is shifting toward a film instead of a Season 3. According to Game Rant, the movie could arrive in 2026, inspired by the box-office success of 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' and 'Chainsaw Man–The Movie: Reze Arc.'

It's to be noted that 'Solo Leveling' Seasons 1 and 2 follow Jin-woo's rise from the weakest hunter to South Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter, but his increasing power begins eroding his sense of humanity. As the system forces him to eliminate other hunters and his abilities grow, he struggles with the emotional and moral weight of his actions, even feeling uneasy, not joyful, after curing his mother. Producer Atsushi Kaneko teased that Jinwoo's story beyond Season 2 would explore this deepening inner conflict, saying the hero will feel "incomplete" and face ongoing challenges to his "emotional and moral integrity" as his strength continues to evolve.