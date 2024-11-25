US weekend Box Office recap: ‘Wicked’ becomes the third-biggest opening of 2024

Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' is not only winning hearts but is also minting big bucks at the box office

With a new week comes a new box office report. With the two much-anticipated movies making their debut this weekend, ticket registers were left ringing. However, Red One's crashing fate is something even Dwayne Johnson is unable to resolve, as the movie witnessed a significant drop in its second week.

Not only that, 'Venom: The Last Dance' also slipped in the rankings with a staggering 45% decline in the business, but considering this is the movie's fifth week, it can easily be classified as a box office success. So, without further ado, let's hop into bandgaown and take a look at the top 5 performers of this week:

5. Venom: The Last Dance

Tom Hardy in 'Venom: The Last Dance' (Sony)

Despite multiple star-studded releases this week, the last movie of the 'Venom' franchise titled 'Venom: The Last Dance' raked in $4 million, making its total earnings stand at $133.8 million at the US box office.

Made on the budget of $120 million, the superhero film defied expectations and grossed over $456 million globally, earning the well-deserved title of the box-office hit.

4. Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin

A still from 'Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin' (Angel Studios)

Based on a true story, 'Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin' is also making big bucks at the cash window as the war drama movie earns an impressive $5.1 million at the US box office on its debut week. Written and directed by Todd Komarnicki, the drama film is playing on 1,900 screens, with an average of $2,695 per cinema.

3. Red One

Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evan in a still from 'Red One' (Amazon MGM Studios)

What was touted to be the next big think for Christmas movies sadly couldn't encash on its star power as the fanstay adventure movie, 'Red One' fails to even recover its production cost, bringing in huge loses for the makers.

Slipping from its numero uno position, the holiday movie lands on the third spot of the box office at $52.9 million, a steep 59% week drop from its opening weekend.

2. Gladiator II

'Gladiator II' is arriving in cinemas on November 22 (Paramount Pictures/@aidanmonaghan)

When it was announced that the sequel to classic 'Gladiator' would be made after 20 years, no one could have imagined the storm it would bring to the cash window. 'Gladiatior II' made a grand box-office debut with impressive $55.5 million earnings at the US box office.

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal's historical saga is currently playing on 3,573 screens, with an average theatre earnings of $15,533, making it apparent that the movie will continue its successful run on the box office.

1. Wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in a still from 'Wicked' (Universal Pictures)

Ariana Grande finally makes a grand comeback, but this time she chooses to act instead of singing and looks like she is winning this too as 'Wicked' is regining the box office with a whopping $114 million in its debut week. The fanstay adventure movie is the first of two planned Universal Pictures movies based on a Broadway prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz'.

Not only that, 'Wicked' also sent cash register ringing in the international market as it minted $50.2 million globally, making a total of $164.2 million.