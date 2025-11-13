'Reasonable Doubt' Season 3 finale tests the cast like never before — and Hulu teases what's next

Tonight's 'Reasonable Doubt' finale pushes Jax Stewart to her breaking point as a high-stakes murder case unravels shocking secrets

The verdict is in! 'Reasonable Doubt' will officially return for Season 4 on Hulu, as per the latest report from Variety. It's the hit legal thriller from Onyx Collective. The series continues its winning streak after a gripping third season that kept viewers hooked with shocking twists and emotionally charged courtroom drama. The news of renewal comes just as the Season 3 finale premiered today, November 13, marking the end of a season that has tested both its characters and the cast like never before. Emayatzy Corinealdi led the series as the fan-favorite defense attorney Jax Stewart.

She was joined by series regulars McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora. Season 3 brought Jax face-to-face with one of her most challenging cases yet: a high-profile murder trial surrounding music producer Wendy Innes and the accused, actor Ozzie Edwards. As conflicting testimonies, fractured alibis, and buried secrets collided, the final episode delivered the kind of unpredictable ending that fans have come to expect from the Onyx Collective drama. Showrunner and creator Raamla Mohamed crafted the finale with an emphasis on raw emotion and authenticity, reportedly pushing the ensemble to their limits.

Several cast members revealed that the season pushed them to their emotional limits, calling the final days on set both emotionally draining and deeply fulfilling. Freeman and Sikora both admitted that the closing courtroom scenes were among the toughest that they ever filmed. And when actors themselves call an episode "stressful", viewers know they're in for something big; 'Reasonable Doubt' has built its reputation on delivering gut-punch moments that blur the line between justice and morality. Tonight's hour-long finale streamed at 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT, according to Red94. It upended Jax’s world and set the tone for a game-changing fourth season.

The series is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone under their 'Simpson Street' banner, alongside Larry Wilmore (Wilmore Films), Anton Cropper, and Lena Cordina. The team also includes co-executive producers Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison, and Zahir McGhee. The show is produced by Onyx Collective and 20th Television. 'Reasonable Doubt' made history as the first scripted series to debut under the Onyx Collective label, which focuses on inclusive and boundary-pushing storytelling.

Alongside 'Deli Boys', renewed earlier this year, it remains one of the cornerstone titles in Onyx's growing lineup. The studio also recently greenlit a pilot for 'Southern Bastards', based on the gritty graphic novel series. With Season 4 officially on the horizon and Season 3 wrapping up with a jaw-dropping finale, it's clear that Jax Stewart's roller-coaster journey is only just beginning. The only real question now is: after tonight's verdict, how much more can she risk to defend the truth?