New ‘Chainsaw Man’ movie unveils an adorable Pochita popcorn bucket — here’s how you can pre-order it

'Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc' will premiere in UK and US theaters on Wednesday, October 29

A surprise fun awaits 'Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc' fans. Adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series 'Chainsaw Man,' the animated movie is slated for a release in UK and US theaters on Wednesday, October 29. However, before the grand debut of the dark fantasy action film, the makers have employed a unique and intriguing campaign for the die-hard fans, and trust us when we say it is adorable to the core.

A screenshot from the trailer of 'Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | @chainsawman)

The surprise in the discussion is a popcorn bucket shaped like Pochita, who is a dog-like devil in 'Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc.' Officially titled. 'Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc' the anime film, follows a marketing trend seen with 'Spy x Family' and 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,' offering collectible snack dispensers, as per Games Radar.

The Pochita popcorn bucket for 'Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc' is currently available only in the US and Mexico, but fans worldwide are eager to get it. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and scripted by Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen 0), the film adapts volumes five and six of Fujimoto's manga, following Denji (voiced by Kikunosuke Toya/Ryan Colt Levy) as he faces his most dangerous and emotional battle yet after meeting Reze, a charming barista with a deadly secret.

As per reports, 'Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc' has debuted to critical acclaim, earning a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Adapting one of the manga's most beloved arcs, the film has impressed fans and newcomers alike with its striking animation, intense action, and emotional storytelling. Critics praised its faithful adaptation, while audiences online hailed it as a must-watch, establishing the movie as a new benchmark for anime films ahead of its wider release, as per Pop Rant.

Notably, 'Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc' combines action, suspense, and heartfelt moments, bringing the manga's visuals to life with high-quality animation. Balancing thrilling battles with character-driven storytelling, it offers both longtime fans and newcomers an immersive experience. The animation and visuals in 'Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc,' produced by MAPPA Studios, have been widely praised for their cinematic quality and meticulous attention to detail.

The film blends smooth motion, hyper-realistic textures, and intense color grading to capture the manga's gritty yet emotional tone. Standout scenes include Denji and Reze's rain-soaked fight, featuring slow-motion effects and dynamic camera work, and a rooftop sequence where sunset and city lights heighten the tension. The movie expertly transitions between serene and violent moments, demonstrating the dual nature of Denji's world.