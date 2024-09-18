Is Simon Cowell OK? 'AGT' Season 19 judge gets emotional following American Dream tribute during finale

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell was deeply moved by Sky Elements's tribute during finale

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Simon Cowell is not holding back his emotions! The 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 judge who is well-known for his tough exterior and no-nonsense behavior was seen getting teary-eyed during the two-hour grand finale of the NBC competition. It's a rare sight to see tears welling up in Simon's eyes well up, however, we love to see men embracing their sensitive sides as well. There's no harm in shedding a few tears if you feel like venting out your emotions.

During their finale performance, drone group Sky Elements paid a heartfelt tribute to America and its aspiring dreamers. Their act featured a couple of powerful images including a young kid reading a book, a cowboy, the Statue of Liberty, a train, and a soaring bald eagle. Following their act, Simon expressed that the drone act made him feel “very emotional.” He went on to describe the drone acrobats's performance as a "very special act."

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell gets emotional following Sky Elements finale act (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell likes to hide his feelings behind tough exterior

Simon Cowell, who is one of the four judges on 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 is known for his rough and tough attitude. He doesn't like to showcase his vulnerable side in front of the cameras. Beneath this hard exterior, Simon manages to conceal his softer side.

Throughout his time on the NBC show, Simon may come across as a harsh critic who is focused on giving his honest judgments to the performers. However, every now and then, we have seen him getting emotional after learning about some contestants's life stories.

Simon Cowell dubs Hyper Kids Africa's quarterfinals act as 'fantastic chaos' (YouTube/@agt)

Who are the top 10 finalists on 'America's Got Talent' Season 19?

The top ten finalists who are vying for the coveted title of 'AGT' Season 19 include AIRFOOTWORKS, Brent Street, Sebastian and Sonia, Dee Dee Simon, Learnmore Jonasi, Richard Goodall, Roni Sagi and Rhythm, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Sky Elements and Solange Kardinaly.

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Hakuna Matata Acrobats (Instagram/@agt)

When will 'AGT' Season 19 Finale Results Show air?

For those of you wondering, 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Finale Results Show will be airing on September 24, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on NBC. So mark your calendars and don't forget to watch the star-studded finale and find out the winner of the NBC show.

'AGT' Season 19 judges (YouTube/@agt)

