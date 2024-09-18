'AGT' Season 19 Finale: Watch Australian dance group Brent Street give AIRFOOTWORKS a run for their money

With another jaw-dropping performance from Brent Street in the 'AGT' Season 19 finals, things are looking promising for the group from Down Under

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Australian dance group Brent Street made a comeback to the stage, presenting a new complex piece with their signature evolving staging elements that defy easy observation. To win the Season 19 finals of 'America's Got Talent' against their sole competitor, AIRDOOTWORKS, they knew they had to think outside the box.

Indeed, they did! The Australian group's choreographer was the focus of their video package, and to honor her, the team gathered backstage in a heartfelt tribute. Next, the group used a stage prop consisting of steps on one side and metal crates on the other. The dancers executed precise, imaginative dance routines while tearing it apart and moving it about.

Brent Street showed us what true teamwork looks like on stage! 🕺🔥 Their performance was unreal! #AGTFinals pic.twitter.com/qaNAO8LjxV — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 18, 2024

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel calls Brent Street 'Van Gogh of dancers'

Howie Mandel remarked that even the still dancers are "mesmerizing," comparing his Golden Buzzer routine to the 'Van Gogh of dancers.' He praised the choreographer, saying, “They just keep getting better and better.” Heidi Klum expressed her admiration, saying, “I love you.” She praised the group for “never missing” and gave them credit for allowing their choreographer to fully unleash her creativity.

Sofía Vergara described them as "perfection" and "so much fun to watch." As the crowd cheered, Simon Cowell attempted to speak. He referred to them as a declaration and likened them to a machine. He believes they have what it takes to win!

Brent Street kept raising the standards to earn 'AGT' Season 19 Golden Buzzer

The judges were blown away by the amazing performance of the Australian dance group Brent Street Dance, which earned them a spot in the 'AGT' Season 19 Finals. Previously, the 31-person Sydney-based group advanced directly to the Semifinals thanks to Judge Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer.

Judge Heidi praised Brent Street Dance for their heart-pounding dance, describing it as "epic, new choreography" that had the audience on the edge of their seats. They raised the standard with great emotion when it came time to do so, especially after their unexpected audition and flawless, in-sync live performance.

Simon Cowell compares Brent Street to 'AGT' Season 17 winner The Mayyas

When Simon sat down again to share his impressions, he seemed not to hear his co-judge's demand and was shocked, describing Brent Street Dance as "unbelievable" and "absolutely stunning, stunning, stunning." Simon likened them to the 'AGT' Season 17 winning dance group, The Mayyas, due to their exceptional performance. He even expressed regret for not granting the new group proper recognition in the past and praised them for their inventiveness, talent, and originality.

Tune into NBC on September 24 at 8 PM ET to see who is crowned the champion of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19.