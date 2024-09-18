'AGT' Season 19: Watch Hakuna Matata Acrobats’s finale act end in a dramatic mishap

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Hakuna Matata Acrobats, a troupe of four members, suffered a major fall during their final act

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: During the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Hakuna Matata Acrobats took over the NBC stage for one final time to impress both the judges and fans as well as the studio audience with their dangerous balancing act. All four members of the Tanzanian circus group gave it their all to secure America's Vote. However, despite their expertise in balancing acts, the troupe faced a big mishap during their finale performance. The acrobats experienced a dramatic fall during the opening trick of their act.

Despite the fall, Hakuna Matata Acrobats managed to recover and return to their balancing act. They wrapped up their performance by doing a ladder trick in front of the esteemed judging panel. It seems that the talented group was particularly nervous during the finale performance. Competing in a finale is no easy feat due to the high stakes, with all ten finalists vying for a substantial cash prize of $1 million. The chaotic fall by the Hakuna Matata Acrobats may have jeopardized their chances of winning the popular NBC competition.

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Hakuna Matata Acrobats' finale act was messy

The finale performance by Hakuna Matata Acrobats, one of the NBC show's top 10 finalists, lacked perfection. The group started their act with a chaotic fall, but they didn’t back down. Instead, they pressed on and continued their performance despite the mishap.

The main goal of the Hakuna Matata Acrobats was take their balancing act to a whole new level. However, their efforts to enhance their act with additional elements led to a complete chaos. Their routine seemed to fall apart due to the incorporation of some new, complex elements into their act.

Will Hakuna Matata Acrobats' win 'AGT' Season 19?

As of now, all ten finalists, including the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, have a fair chance of winning 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. However, the stumble during the troupe's finale performance may have diminished their chances of winning the prestigious title of the NBC show.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara felt nervous during Hakuna Matata Acrobats' finale performance

Following the finale performance of Hakuna Matata Acrobats, the judges were asked to share their feedback on the group's act. Sofia Vergara openly admitted feeling a sense of nervousness during the group's act.

On the other hand, Howie Mandel compared the Hakuna Matata Acrobats to the Ramadhani Brothers complimenting the former group's dangerous act. For the unversed, the Ramandhani Brothers won the first season of 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.'

Simon Cowell had nothing but good things to say about Hakuna Matata Acrobats' finale act. He stated that the dance group's finale performance got "crazier and bigger" with every passing minute.

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Finale Part 2 premieres on September 24, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on NBC.