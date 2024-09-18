'AGT' Season 19 Finale: Watch comedian Learnmore Jonasi’s semi-final act that left funny bones untickled

The initial Golden Buzzer selection of Terry Crews, Learnmore Jonasi, left funny bones untickled in 'AGT' Season 19 finals

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Terry Crews's Golden Buzzer pick this season was Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi, the only artist remaining who may become the first-ever comedy champion. His set on the September 17 episode of 'America's Got Talent' ranged from airport behavior to dating encounters.

During the Season 19 finale of 'AGT', Learnmore discussed how, despite failure, he remained committed to comedy. He learned how to speak English by listening to renowned comics such as Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy, and he was ready to deliver a brand-new performance while still stuck on the topic of making it to America.

Learnmore Jonasi needed to step up his game to take out 'AGT' Season 19 title (X/learnmorejonasi)

Being an African fish out of water in America is his thing. He made jokes about how little he understood about airport security procedures. Joking aside, he also mentioned catching live chickens in Africa. Perhaps not something to laugh about given the current political situation.

Even so, he's a perfectly decent comic—though his semi-final performance was funnier the last time around. Whether he will be the first comedian to take out the 'AGT' title, remains in the hands of the voters.

Learnmore Jonasi had us laughing out loud with his comedy set tonight! 🎭🙌 What a way to end the night! #AGTFinals pic.twitter.com/edelPe1qD8 — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 18, 2024

Learnmore Jonasi dubbed 'cartoon character' by 'AGT' Season 19 judges

On the show, Sofía Vergara referred to Learnmore as one of her all-time favorite comedians. "You make us happy." Howie Mandel claimed the comedian has been putting forth a lot of effort.

He was dubbed "a cartoon character come to life" by Heidi Klum. She believes he has a chance to win the title. Making jokes out of things that most people consider normal makes Simon Cowell feel Learnmore is "clever and smart." Simon adds, "I absolutely adore you. You really deserve this."

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Learnmore Jonasi (Instagram/@learnmore_jonasi)

Learnmore Jonasi's semi-finals performance overshadows 'AGT' Season 19 finale act

Learnmore, the lone comic among the Finalists, got off to an incredible start in his Semifinal act. He was more than six feet tall and had a contagious enthusiasm when he took the stage, dressed in striking clothing, including a colorful jacket he had sewn himself.

Learnmore, who is from a tiny community in Zimbabwe, isn't hesitant to draw humor from the contrasts between his country and the United States. Upon initially arriving in the United States. He made additional hilarious insights about American society during the Semifinals, leaving the audience in stitches.

Learnmore Jonasi performed a funny routine during 'AGT' semifinal (YouTube/AGT)

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Learnmore Jonasi writing new content under Howie Mandel's mentorship

Listening to stand-up records with his grandfather helped Learnmore learn how to speak English, and the 2004 comedy 'White Chicks', which starred Terry, was one of his favorite films. Now that the roles have reversed, Terry is Learnmore's biggest fan and he gave the comic the Golden Buzzer at the auditions to secure his place in the live shows.

After relocating to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Zimbabwe, Learnmore acknowledged that he would not be given much of an opportunity by the comedy club scene. However, 'AGT' has already altered all of that.

He began writing again and rehearsing in neighborhood comedy clubs, such as the renowned Ice House in Pasadena, with Howie's support.

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Learnmore Jonasi (Instagram/@learnmore_jonasi)

Tune into NBC on September 24 at 8 PM ET to catch the results of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale