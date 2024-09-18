'AGT' Season 19: Watch Sky Elements try to score last minute votes by striking a chord in America's heart

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Drone artists Sky Elements chose their last routine to pay tribute to America and its bold dreamers, continuing the personal narrative that they had presented in their previous performance. It's possible to argue that this was either a very wise move on the part of the group or a very poor attempt to pander to the voters, given that the winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 will be revealed once all American votes have been counted.

The Dallas drone group honored America in the September 17 finale episode. Every person shared a small bit of their early years.

The drone show featured illuminated visuals of a small child reading a book, the Statue of Liberty, a cowboy, a train, and a flying bald eagle. The mob started yelling "USA." It seemed far from impressive.

Foreign 'AGT' Season 19 judges get emotional at tribute to America

Simon Cowell described it as "very emotional" and that he thought they were a "really special act." Howie Mandel believes it was a "great celebration," Heidi Klum valued the American dream story she has lived, and Sofía Vergara was "still surprised" by how the drone stories made her emotional. The judging panel is made up of people from various nations featuring Howie from Canada, Heidi from Germany, Sofia from Colombia, and Simon from England.

'AGT' Season 19 finalists Sky Elements already rules American market

For many years, Sky Elements has been doing drone light shows around the United States. They often take place in well-known venues like rodeos and baseball stadiums, so you may have seen one. Most people agree that Sky Elements is the largest drone show firm in the United States. Their drones have previously been shown on national television during events like the Grammy Awards.

By continuously delivering amazing aerial choreography performances, Sky Elements has expanded the realm of drone technology. It's amazing how they can synchronize several drones to create complex formations and patterns.

Drone shows found success after 'AGT' appearance

Sky Elements's performances have provided 'AGT' something beyond the more "expected" performers like dance troupes, magicians, and singers. They also showcased drones as innovative entertainment. We have never witnessed a drone light display get this far on 'AGT' before.

Technically speaking, this isn't the first drone light display on 'AGT'. In actuality, Verge Aero made a fleeting appearance on the program in 2022 as a part of 'America's Got Talent: Extreme!'

The focus of the show's spinoff is on skill sets like stunt work. Judge Simon granted Sky Elements a Golden Buzzer this season, just as he did with Vero Aero back then.

Famously, Verge Aero creates the drag-and-drop Verge Aero Composer program, which lets you create your own unique drone display. 'AGT' has also included a few smaller-scale drone applications.

For example, during a performance by the Japanese multimedia dance group Elevenplay back in 2016, a small fleet of drones soared in unison with human dancers on stage.

