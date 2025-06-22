‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants guessed so wrong — the internet turned their meltdown into a meme parade

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants had one puzzle to solve, but their moves made viewers think, “How the h*ll do these people not know this phrase?”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ usually keeps its audience engaged with clever and challenging puzzles. However, one episode left viewers questioning the intelligence of all three contestants. According to Mediaite, during the March 1, 2022, episode, all three contestants gave increasingly baffling answers to a seemingly simple puzzle. The contestants were Laura Machado, a high school dean from Whittier; Christopher Coleman, an actor from North Los Angeles; and Thomas Lipscomb, a post-production coordinator from Glendale. They had selected the “Phrase” category and received the letters, “A N O T H E R F E A T H E R _ N Y O _ R _ A _." While it seemed like a simple puzzle, the three ‘WOF’ contestants used nearly all their time trying to guess the answer.

It was Machado who first answered the puzzle, “Another feather in your hat.” With the right answer being “ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP,” the game show host Pat Sajak buzzed her out. Next, when Coleman had his chance on the wheel, he chose to go ahead with “G,” losing the turn. When Lipscomb got his chance, the wheel had him bankrupt. Machado made another wild guess, “Another feather in your lap," and was buzzed out once again. Coming back to Coleman, he asked for a “D,” a letter that had no place in the puzzle again. Unfortunately, Lipscomb lost his turn on the wheel, with Machado picking up the letter “P.” However, she chose to answer, “Another feather in your map.” With time, Coleman went bankrupt, and Lipscomb chose the letter “C,” solving the puzzle, “ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP.”

Good Lord. I didn't see the show, but that didn't stop me from screeching "CAP!!!!!!!" at my computer. — Annie Laurie 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌻 (@LilAnnieLaurie) March 2, 2022

Looking back at the chaos of this ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and turned it into a meme fest. “How the h*ll do these people not know this phrase?” one fan expressed in the comments, with another viewer jumping into the section stating, “You can hear the will to live leaving Pat's body.” A few other die-hard fans of the show were seen commenting, “I really hope Laura & Christopher stay off of social media for a while.” “When Vanna (White) takes a half step and can’t believe her ears,” a user commented, following which was another funny statement that read, “Good Lord. I didn't see the show, but that didn't stop me from screeching ‘CAP!!!!!!!’ at my computer.”

When Vanna takes a half step and can’t believe her ears 🤣 — dcamp (@davecampanaro1) March 2, 2022

However, this wasn’t the first time Sajak had witnessed bizarre guesses from contestants. As per Collider, Julian Batt mispronounced the word “Achilles." The contestant mispronounced the word as “aye-chillis,” prompting Sajak to say, “We’ll just wipe that clean from our memory bank." Eventually, Batt won the episode but lost a huge amount of cash because of his mispronunciation. 'Wheel of Fortune' is currently in season 42 and is being hosted by Ryan Seacrest since Sajak's departure.