Jon Hamm drops subtle hint on whether 'Landman' Season 2 is happening: "I'm hoping..."

'Landman' Season 1 is gearing up for an epic finale on Sunday, January 12 but here's everything you need to know about Season 2

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the drama series 'Landman' is easily one of the best shows of 2024, with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. While 'Landman' Season 1 Finale is all set to air on Sunday, January 12, whispers about a potential Season 2 is already making the rounds, with many wondering if Billy Bob Thornton's adrenaline-fueled series will make a comeback or not. While there is no official confirmation, it looks like the cast is hell-bent on teasing us with details hinting at 'Landman' Season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

Demi Moore, who stars as Cami Miller in 'Landman', has subtly confirmed that the show is gearing up for a second season, as per Town&Country. Speaking at Cannes, Moore shared her thoughts on the show and hinted at what’s next. Describing 'Landman' as “a very interesting world in the boomtown of Fort Worth, Texas,” she praised the show's exploration of a unique subculture. “It’s kind of this subculture that we haven’t seen before, which is what I think Taylor does so well,” she said, referring to creator Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling prowess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

Reflecting on her experience working with co-star Billy Bob Thornton, Moore remarked, “I thought we looked really good. He was lovely, and I’ve known Billy Bob Thornton for a long time.”

Having wrapped filming for Season 1, Moore revealed her enthusiasm for what’s to come. “I’ve already completed the first season, and I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year.” Fans of 'Landman' can now rejoice as plans for Season 2 appear to be underway, offering a promising future for the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Not only Moore, but her onscreen husband, Jon Hamm (Monty Miller), also cheekily hinted at 'Landman' returning for a Season 2, as per Deadline. The actor appeared on CNN's New Year special, and when asked about 'Landman' Season 2, he said, "I’m hoping. Stay tuned. That’s all I can say."

In addition, just before the release of 'Landman' Season 1, co-creator Wallace also shared his hopes for a second season in an interview with The Direct. Wallace said, "Well, I mean, as long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them." The creator further shared, "And I think we just skinned the surface on our first season, and that's saying something because they cover a lot of ground. So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while." While the future of 'Landman' is still up in the air, it looks like fans don't have to wait too long for an official word from Paramount or the creators. So, stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!