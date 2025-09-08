Major MCU star joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’, and he's the perfect replacement for Kevin Costner

Kurt Russell joins Michelle Pfeiffer in Taylor Sheridan’s new Montana-set drama ‘The Madison.’

The long-running speculation has finally ended: Kurt Russell is confirmed to star in ‘The Madison.’ It’s the latest television drama from prolific creator Taylor Sheridan. The announcement brings one of Hollywood’s most enduring actors into Sheridan’s ever-expanding storytelling universe, which already includes titles such as ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’ The project was first announced under the working title ‘2024’ and billed as part of the broader ‘Yellowstone’ franchise. Retitled ‘The Madison,’ the series is described as a deeply personal exploration of family bonds, grief, and healing, all set against the sweeping landscapes of Montana’s Madison River valley.

The story follows a New York City family uprooted to the rural West, where they confront both personal loss and the challenges of starting over in unfamiliar territory. While the studio has kept most plot and character details secret, insiders suggest that Russell will portray the husband of Michelle Pfeiffer’s character, as per Variety. This casting pairs two celebrated actors on television for the first time. It’s generating considerable buzz around the project. Pfeiffer’s role is central to the story, and Russell’s involvement is expected to bring additional gravitas to the emotionally charged family drama.

Alongside Russell and Pfeiffer, the ensemble includes Patrick J. Adams (‘Suits’), Matthew Fox (‘Lost’), Beau Garrett (‘Firefly Lane’), Ben Schnetzer (‘Y: The Last Man’), Amiah Miller (‘War for the Planet of the Apes’), Elle Chapman, Alaina Pollack, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Kevin Zegers (‘Air Bud,’ ‘Maid’), according to TV Line. For Kurt Russell, ‘The Madison’ is a notable career move. Although he began his acting journey on television in the 1960s, his career quickly shifted to film, where he built a decades-long reputation as one of cinema’s most versatile leading men. In recent years, Russell has largely stayed away from serialized television, with the exception of Apple TV+’s ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ in which he starred opposite his son, Wyatt Russell.

His television résumé also includes a 1979 Emmy-nominated turn as Elvis Presley in John Carpenter’s ‘Elvis,’ as well as appearances in classic western TV staples such as ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Gunsmoke.’ Returning now to a major dramatic role reflects both Russell’s comfort with the genre and Sheridan’s ability to attract marquee talent to television. Russell’s presence in a Sheridan-led project feels particularly fitting given his history with western and frontier narratives. His performances in ‘Tombstone,’ ‘Bone Tomahawk,’ and Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ showcased his affinity for rugged, morally complex characters set against unforgiving landscapes.

Even earlier in his career, Russell explored similar territory in projects like ‘The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters.’ That experience aligns perfectly with Sheridan’s brand of modern frontier drama, where sweeping visuals and intimate family struggles collide. Furthermore, Taylor Sheridan serves as creator and executive producer under his Bosque Ranch Productions banner. He is joined by an extensive producing team that includes David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Keith Cox. The series is a co-production between Paramount Television Studios (previously MTV Entertainment Studios), 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch. Paramount has yet to announce a premiere date.