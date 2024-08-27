Is Honey Boo Boo homeless? ‘Mama June’ star in hot water over 'zero credit' score

DENVER, COLORADO: 'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson is currently facing a significant crisis and is on the brink of homelessness. The reality star recently shared on social media that she and her partner, Dralin Carswell, could soon be homeless if they don't find a new rental soon

Honey Boo Boo then explained her issue and said in a TikTok video, saying, "The main problem is Dralin has student loans on his credit and the balance is greater than $20,000 so they will not accept our freaking application." She further noted that while she and Dralin met all other rental requirements, their credit scores were a problem. Honey Boo Boo explained that she had "zero credit," and Dralin had a student loan. She begged her followers to find her a place by next week and claimed, "I need a house and I don’t need it to break my pockets because I still have to pay for school."

'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo moves to Denver with beau Dralin Carswell

'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo moved to Denver, Colorado with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, in 2023 to pursue a nursing degree. She previously stated that living off-campus would be a safer option for her due to her level of fame.

She was excited to start a new life with Dralin and noted in an interview, "I think he's more excited to move out there than I am." She added, "He's been in the same town that I live in for his whole life, and I think he's just ready to try something new."

'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo struggles to find a rental in Colorado

'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo's credit score has been a significant issue from the start. She has struggled to find the right house, and her rental application was notably declined due to her "no credit" status. Additionally, she was looking for a rental apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but the rent exceeded $2,000.

During this challenging time, Dralin Carswell stepped in for help and to get a rental place with his credit. Additionally, he got a job in Colorado just to be with Honey Boo Boo so she could focus on her studies.

What is 'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo's net worth?

'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson has a whopping net worth of $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Honey Boo Boo rose to fame with 'Toddlers & Tiaras' and reportedly made $50k per episode. The popularity of the show led to her family's spin-off show, 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo'.

However, she became a famous personality with her starring role in 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' and her family's involvement in 'Mama June: From Not to Hot'. However, after TLC canceled the spinoffs because of multiple legal issues involving Mama June, WeTV started a new show 'Mama June: Family Crisis'. Honey Boo Boo's net worth would notably be much higher if her mother didn't spend $750,000 on drugs.

'Mama June' star June Shannon drained Honey Boo Boo's Coogan account

Mama June Shannon reportedly drained Honey Boo Boo’s Coogan account, which could have been used for her college tuition. In Season 6 of 'Mama June: Family Crisis', June admitted to depleting the Coogan account—a mandated trust where parents of child stars are legally required to deposit a percentage of the minor’s earnings.

However, it was later confirmed that June had spent $35k of her daughter’s earnings. Justin Stroud even gave June an ultimatum, threatening divorce if she didn't repay Honey Boo Boo. Despite Honey Boo Boo threatening to sue her mother, there was no resolution, and June did not return the money.