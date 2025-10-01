MCU star and WWE legend join ‘The Beekeeper 2’, and they might be Jason Statham’s deadliest foes yet

Jason Statham returns for ‘The Beekeeper 2’ alongside Jeremy Irons and Jemma Redgrave, with new cast shake-ups fueling big-screen action suspense.

Jason Statham is officially back in action, and this time he’s bringing some heavy-hitting new faces with him. Pom Klementieff and Adam Copeland have been confirmed as the latest cast members of ‘The Beekeeper 2,’ according to Variety. It’s the sequel to Statham’s 2024 box office surprise hit. The first film, directed by David Ayer, followed Statham as a retired black-ops operative whose quiet life was shattered when a neighbor became the victim of a cyber scam. What started as a small-scale act of revenge quickly spiraled into a conspiracy-driven, action-packed thriller that audiences couldn’t get enough of.

Earning more than $162 million worldwide, the movie not only reestablished Statham as a leading force in action cinema but also guaranteed a sequel just weeks after its January release. As reported by ScreenRant, production on ‘The Beekeeper 2’ has already begun, eyeing a 2026 release window. While the studio is keeping plot details tightly under wraps, the ensemble is starting to take shape. Alongside Statham, several familiar names from the first installment are returning: Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, and Jemma Redgrave.

Rising star Yara Shahidi had previously been announced as a newcomer to the cast. Now, the latest additions, Klementieff and Copeland, bring intriguing possibilities. Klementieff is known globally for her role as Mantis in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trilogy. She has also showcased her action chops in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ and its sequel ‘The Final Reckoning.’ Whether she plays a formidable ally or a dangerous adversary opposite Statham, her track record suggests she’ll bring both agility and emotional depth to the role.

Adam Copeland, better known to wrestling fans as WWE Hall of Famer ‘The Edge,’ continues to expand his acting portfolio. He earned praise for his roles in ‘Vikings’ and Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ where he even received an Emmy nomination. With his imposing physicality and growing reputation for serious performances, Copeland could prove to be one of Statham’s most imposing on-screen opponents yet. Another notable shift is happening behind the camera. Timo Tjahjanto, best known for his bone-crunching, hyper-kinetic action style in films like ‘The Night Comes for Us,’ has stepped in as director, replacing David Ayer.

Returning, however, is Kurt Wimmer, the screenwriter who penned the first installment and is once again tasked with crafting the high-stakes story for the sequel. The original film’s success was something of an industry surprise. Released in the quiet month of January, ‘The Beekeeper’ cut through the noise, becoming one of Statham’s biggest hits in the last decade. With momentum on its side, the sequel is expected to secure a more prominent release slot, likely in summer or fall 2026, prime real estate for action blockbusters.