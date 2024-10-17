'Agatha All Along' Episode 6 introduced a new character, and it could set up MCU's biggest queer spinoff ever

'Agatha All Along' featured a new character we've never seen before

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'Agatha All Along' Episode 6, Marvel may have just introduced a fan-favorite comic character Hulkling through Eddie, played by Miles Gutierrez-Riley. After a brief appearance in Episode 2 via an unanswered FaceTime call, Gutierrez-Riley made his full MCU debut in the latest episode of Marvel’s spooky streaming series.

Eddie appears throughout much of Episode 6 as the teenage boyfriend of William Kaplan (aka Billy Maximoff), played by Joe Locke, and we think this character might potentially be building up to a new franchise in the MCU.

Who is Hulkling in the Marvel Comics?

After seeing Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Eddie in 'Agatha All Along', we think he might actually be the Marvel Comics character Hulkling. In the comics, Hulkling, whose real name is Theodore Altman, is a mix of Skrull and Kree blood. He grows up on Earth without knowing about his alien roots. Later, he joins the Young Avengers and falls in love with Billy Kaplan, also known as Wiccan. This couple has become one of Marvel’s favorite modern pairings and is celebrated for being a major queer romance.

When Eddie shows up as the boyfriend of Joe Locke’s character, William (or Billy) Kaplan, many fans (and us) quickly make the connection to Hulkling. Eddie and Billy have great chemistry, and it feels like they’ve been together for a while when we first see them. Eddie even encourages Billy to dig into his mysterious witchy past and figure out what happened to him outside of Wanda Maximoff's Hex three years ago. Together, they visit Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) from 'WandaVision' to learn more about the Westview Hex. During this meeting, Billy discovers that he had once been inhabited by Wanda’s son, Billy Maximoff.

Since Gutierrez-Riley was cast in 'Agatha All Along', we've been keen on finding out who he might be playing. Many thought that if Billy Kaplan showed up, Hulkling wouldn't be too far behind. Now that Wiccan is officially part of the story, a Hulkling appearance in the MCU feels very likely.

Will Hulkling make an appearance in 'Agatha All Along'?

It’s starting to feel like a Hulkling appearance in the MCU is just a matter of when not if. Since Joe Locke is confirmed to play Billy Kaplan, who has magical powers, we can't wait to watch Hulkling's entry into the MCU. Hulkling and Billy’s relationship is really important to the Wiccan character. If Marvel Studios is building a future for Billy, then it makes sense for Hulkling to be a part of it. But whether 'Agatha All Along' is the right place for this introduction is yet to be seen.

Miles Gutierrez-Riley’s Eddie seems like a good fit for the role of Hulkling. In his first episode, there are hints about his physical abilities, which are key traits of Hulking in the comics. Plus, his name, Eddie, is quite similar to the comic character Teddy.

However, Agatha has a lot happening right now. Introducing another major hero could make the remaining episodes feel too crowded. Recently, it was revealed that Joe Locke’s Billy has been searching for his brother Tommy, which might set the stage for Tommy’s return to the MCU. There are also ongoing rumors that 'Agatha All Along' will introduce Mephisto, the Lord of Evil, at some point.

With so many storylines, including the mystery of Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal and the potential return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, the final episodes of 'Agatha' are already shaping up to be action-packed, and a treat for Marvel fans.

6 episodes of 'Agatha All Along' are now available to stream on Disney+