Tod Williams’ horror thriller ‘Malibu’ may cast a ‘Landman’ star — and the movie already seems exciting

Tod Williams is coming with another horror entry, teaming up with some old names from the Hollywood industry

Things are getting hotter and deadlier as Todd Williams is planning his next horror thriller entry, ‘Malibu.’ Meanwhile, the movie seems even more exciting as Michelle Randolph is in talks to star in it. For those unversed, Randolph is the same actress who won hearts with the talent she showcased in the series ‘1923’ and ‘Landman.’ The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Williams will direct the horror thriller in question for Screen Gems. The report also states that Roy Lee and Steven Schneider will be producing the low-budget thriller through their banner, Spooky Pictures.

As of now, nothing has been revealed about the plot of the film, which is being called a thriller skulking around in the subterranean horror subgenre. ‘Malibu’ will enter production later this year. Interestingly, the project will bring back an old pair of Williams and Schneider, who previously worked together on the globally renowned horror franchise, ‘Paranormal Activity.’ Williams and Schneider had paired up for the second entry of the aforementioned horror franchise, with the latter being its producer and executive producer.

Well, we are in for a treat as neither Lee nor Schneider are new to the genre that sends the chills down your spine. They have previously produced ‘Late Night with the Devil,’ under the same banner, Spooky. In case you don't know, last year's supernatural horror thriller had starred David Dastmalchian. The second such entry they had come up with was ‘Strange Darling’, which made director JT Mollner's career. At present, the production house is working on an adaptation of the Scott Snyder horror comic, ‘Dungeon.’ Meanwhile, both Lee and Schneider are also involved in the production team of Lionsgate’s adaptation of Stephen King's story, ‘The Long Walk.’ The movie will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Talking about Randolph, she is currently being eyed by many productions in Hollywood, following her role in the Sheridan TV series. The actress is question played the character of Liz Strafford, starring opposite Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Brandon Sklenar in a highly appreciated spin-off ‘1923.’ The series was rooted in another grand franchise, ‘Yellowstone.’ Randolph also played the character of Aynsley Norris, the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton’s titular character in ‘Landman.’ However, 'Malibu' won't be the only horror entry in which Randolph would star. The talented actress is also set to appear in ‘Scream 7,’ a movie set to release in February 2026.

As of now, the aforementioned Paramount+ series has been renewed for a second season. According to Collider​, the series was officially announced by Paramount in May and is set to premiere in November this year. Interestingly, the series will be released right on schedule with the show's first entry. The outlet also suggests that just like season 1 of ‘Landman,’ which first aired in mid-November 2024 and ran through January 2025, every week, the upcoming and highly anticipated season will follow the same pattern. While Jon Hamm played a crucial role in the series, he departed from the show, leaving the fans confused. The actor from ‘Baby Driver’ has still not revealed the reason behind his decision. However, Sam Elliot is set to join the cast of the gritty West Texas oil drama.