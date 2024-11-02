Inside the Chantel Everett dating rumor that is blazing through '90 Day' spinoff

Some outrageous claims regarding 'The Family Chantel' star Chantel Everett's dating life have been spreading online

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO: Online speculations concerning the romantic relationship of 'The Family Chantel' star Chantel Everett, including her romance with an unexpected co-star, have been going around. There is some bad news for Chantel's admirers who hoped she would date Julian B Lin.

Recently, Chantel recorded a new spin-off based on the '90 Day House' model in Mexico. Shabooty claims that the show includes names like Chantel, Rob Warne, Usman Umar, Jeniffer Tarazona, Tim Malcolm, Tiffany Franco, and Cortney Reardanz, who all reside in a home close to the beach and get treatment for their broken relationships.

On the show, the cast also has the opportunity to engage with single men and women. Shabooty had more to say about this spin-off later.

They asserted that Jeniffer supposedly slept with Rob "in the pool" and a new cast member. After the concert, Jeniffer and Rob appeared to fall in love, but the blogger also said that Jeniffer and Chantel apparently had a kiss on camera.

The blogger claims that near the conclusion of the program, Chantel enters into a "lesbian relationship" with a new female cast member.

TLC star Chantel Everett is rumored to be dating a woman (Instagram/@chantel_j_)

Chantel Everett finds humor in dating a woman rumor

'The Family Chantel' followers were further perplexed by Chantel's response to her relationship rumors. Chantel posted a meme of Candace Cameron asking Miss Piggy from 'The Muppets' whether she is seeing anybody.

In answer, Miss Piggy says, "I'm dating everyone." Jeniffer snapped a snapshot of Chantel's small joke and captioned it, "The queen has spoken," identifying her co-star, even though Chantel did not mention her in the story.

TLC star Chantel Everett fuels new dating rumors (Instagram/@jeniffer_tarazona)

Chantel Everett had a brief summer fling with Giannis Varouxakis

'90 Day: The Single Life' Season 4 was Chantel's first '90 Day Fiancé' spin-off after 'The Family Chantel' Season 5. She celebrated being single by taking a trip to Greece with her pals, also known as her "glam squad," where she met Giannis Varouxakis.

Giannis, a Greek football professional, was not much like Chantel. He cherished his family, and Chantel desired to be with someone without it.

In addition, he was likely seeking a summer affair and had no intention of moving to the United States for Chantel. On Instagram, Giannis is already showing off his new lover.

Giannis Varouxakis with 90 Day Fiance's Chantel Everett (@tlc)

Chantel Everett met Waka's mother

While on 'The Sarah Fraser Show' podcast in November 2023, Chantel informed the presenter about the males she had DM'd. Chantel extolled the virtues of the "Rappers," but she chose to focus on one in particular, Waka, also known as Juaquin Malphurs.

In addition to saying that he was "very, very nice" and a very amusing and sincere guy, Chantel did not clarify if she was seeing him. Chantel even had the opportunity to meet Debra Antney, Waka's mother, whom she found to be really affectionate.

In October 2023, Chantel and Waka were first spotted together at a campus function.