Jordan Chiles breaks down in tears after stellar ‘DWTS’ routine, and the reason will move you too

Jordan Chiles impresses with a stunning performance to Doechii's 'Anxiety' on the dance competition

Jordan Chiles got visibly emotional during Week 3 of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34. The Olympic gold medalist delivered a powerful routine set to a viral TikTok song, earning high praise from the judges for both her technique and stage presence. But shortly after the performance, Chiles broke down in tears, revealing a deeply vulnerable side that resonated with viewers. In a touching post-dance moment, she opened up about the heartbreaking reason behind her emotions, sharing a personal story that added even more depth to an already moving performance.

Chiles broke into tears after performing a tango to Doechii's 'Anxiety' on 'Dancing With the Stars.' The gymnast opened up about her personal struggles, saying, "Being able to express it in a dance, I finally feel relieved. I feel like you know that was something I was able just to let go," as per The Wrap. The judges praised her performance, noting her ability to be both smooth and fierce. Derek Hough commented, "You turned anxiety into artistry" on the ballroom floor.

Bruno Tonioli called Chiles's tango "clean, clear, powerful [and] focused," declaring it her "best dance yet." Carrie Ann Inaba praised Chiles for sharing her story and being honest, saying she "used dance as a tool," and added, "That was an example of how to be smooth and fierce!" as per People. Before receiving her scores, Chilles shared, "It felt good to tune into my creative side, especially after hearing so often that my sport doesn't define who I am." Her performance earned a total score of 24 out of 30, tying for the highest score of the night.

Notably, Lauren Jauregui and her partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 after their saucy Cha-Cha-Cha scored 18 points, as per ScreenRant. Despite tight competition and strong performances from other couples, including leaders Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Balla, the duo received the fewest votes and will not be moving forward in the season.