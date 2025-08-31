Missed an episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune’? You can now stream it next-day — thanks to a new Sony deal

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is finally coming to streaming — and 100 episodes drop next month

ABC's 'Wheel of Fortune' has to be one of the most loved and longest-running game shows on TV. Launched in 1975, the game show has not only been entertaining viewers but has also been making countless Americans rich. With season 43 set to launch on Monday, September 8, exciting new news about the show is grabbing attention. Not only that, but this new update also has ties with 'Jeopardy!' and we can't get more excited.

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Reportedly, Canada's Bell Media has secured a next-day streaming deal for 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' with Sony Pictures Television. Starting next month, both shows will stream on Bell's Crave the day after airing in syndication, with 100 library episodes of each available from Tuesday, September 9, as per Deadline. Flory Bramnick, EVP of Distribution, North America, Sony Pictures Entertainment, said, "We are thrilled to bring Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, two of the most successful game shows in television history, to streaming audiences on Crave this fall. These iconic properties have become pillars of broadcast syndication, and we look forward to seeing them delight a new, untapped audience across streaming platforms."

Reportedly, 'Jeopardy!' Season 42 and 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43, will both return in the US on Monday, September 8. The new Crave deal follows Sony's earlier agreements with Peacock, Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+ for in-season syndicated episodes. Notably, these US deals came amid a legal battle with CBS over distribution rights, which three appellate judges recently ruled would remain solely with CBS. Chairman of Sony Pictures Television, Keith LeGoy, clarified that the streaming rights are "completely separate" from the syndicated deals, a distinction reinforced by the Crave agreement.

Talking about the new season of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Maggie Sajak shared a major update, revealing that filming is now underway. On Monday, August 25, she posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "September 8th can't come soon enough," as per TV Insider. Joining the TikTok "You look happier" trend, she used Taylor Swift's 'You Belong With Me' and played along, saying, "You look happier.' She replied, "Thanks. I'm back on set for Season 43." Sajak, who has been the show's social correspondent since 2021, shares behind-the-scenes content, interviews contestants and celebrities, and keeps fans updated on the show’s latest happenings.

In the video, Sajak wore a bright red, long-sleeved dress with a flower on the hip and a flowing sash, paired with low white heels and curled blonde hair. She began outside, jokingly covering a sign that read, "No Smoking. Photography Strictly Forbidden," before taking fans backstage and onto the set, twirling as crew members worked behind her. Alongside Sajak, Ryan Seacrest will return for his second season, and Vanna White will return for her 43rd season.

White has been a beloved staple of 'Wheel of Fortune' since the 1980s, and fans have often wondered if she'll retire, as per Collider. In 2023, she secured her first raise in 20 years, signing a $10 million deal to film just 34 days per year, compared to her previous $3 million salary. Still, her future with the show after her contract ends in 2026 remains uncertain. While talking about Pat Sajak's exit, White admitted to Forbes, "I thought I would step away with Pat [in 2024]. My thought was, how am I going to continue working with a new person? It’s a scary thought to bring somebody new in. And then I thought to myself, Am I ready to retire? And the answer was, in my heart, no. I still love what I do."