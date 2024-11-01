How 'The Voice' contestant Mor Ilderton's life was saved by music, family and the 'Marine Corps'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 is living up to its promise of showcasing extraordinary talent, and 20-year-old Mor Ilderton is certainly making waves. Captivating the judges with his raspy tone and unique voice that aligns with current trends, Mor nearly bid farewell to the stage earlier this week—until Coach Gwen Stefani pressed her Steal button, confident she knows how to harness his talent.

Mor has already delivered standout performances, starting with his Blind Auditions rendition of 'Coal' by Dylan Gossett. With a style that leans toward folk music, his raw and unrefined tone beautifully complements his vocals. During the Knockout round, he moved audiences with a soulful rendition of 'Iris,' the classic from the Goo Goo Dolls' sixth studio album, 'Dizzy Up the Girl'. Coach Reba McEntire was brought to tears, while Snoop Dogg praised Mori's touching vocals. Interestingly, despite his seemingly seasoned performances, Mor's musical journey only began five years ago when he picked up a guitar and discovered his knack for playing. Throughout his teenage years, music became a source of solace for him, ultimately inspiring him to pursue singing. At just 20 years old, Mor has a bright future ahead, with this season marking only the beginning of the milestones he's set to achieve.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mor Ilderton’s journey and passions

While 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mor Ilderton has an undeniable passion for music, he is also dedicated to pursuing a degree in biology. Raised by his paternal uncle and grandmother since the age of two, due to his parent's inability to care for him, Mor learned the value of structure and discipline from his uncle, a Marine Corps veteran, a lesson he is truly grateful for.

Mor’s family, including his grandmother, uncle, and aunt, supports him wholeheartedly, regardless of whether he ultimately chooses a career in music or biology. Balancing his studies and his passion, Mor is navigating his path toward a career in medicine while simultaneously chasing his dream of making music full-time.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mor Ilderton has a successful single with over 100,000 streams

Mor Ilderton is an exceptionally talented artist who fully harnesses his gifts. The 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant has written several songs, including 'Welcome Sign' and "Stranger." He gained significant traction on TikTok, where his single 'Welcome Sign' surpassed 125,000 streams across all platforms, with over 110,000 of those on Spotify alone.

In addition to his original work, Mor enjoys sharing covers of popular songs, such as 'Cold' by Chris Stapleton and 'Thought You Should Know' by Morgan Wallen. His Instagram is filled with a variety of his original songs, showing off his musical talent and versatility.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mor Ilderton is in a happy relationship

In his personal life, 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mor appears to be in a relationship with his girlfriend, Morgan Smith. He even has an Instagram highlight dedicated to her, showcasing their fun moments together. The couple often jams out, with Mor strumming his guitar while Morgan sings into the mic. They quite often appreciate each other on their Instagram accounts, sharing pictures from beach trips and concerts they’ve attended together.

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC. Catch every episode on Peacock the next day.