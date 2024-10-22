'The Voice' Battle Round Part 2 has moved to a new time: Here's when NBC show will air

'The Voice' Season 26 contestants will compete in Battle Round Part 2 to secure a spot in Knockouts

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 Battle Round Part 2 will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 at 8.30 am ET. NBC has just revealed an unexpected schedule shake-up for the upcoming episode, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation.

While episodes previously aired at 8 pm ET, viewers will now have to hold their breath for an extra 30 minutes to catch the thrilling performances. In a twist, Battle Part 2 will run for 90 minutes instead of the usual two hours. As for whether this schedule change will persist in future episodes, that remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The talented aspiring singers have made it through the Blind auditions and now compete in the Battles with their own team members to advance to the next episode. With each episode promising to deliver unforgettable moments, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, ready for the excitement to unfold.

'The Voice' Season 26 coaches Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg (@nbc)

How to stream 'The Voice' Season 26 Battle Round Part 2?

'The Voice' Season 26 Battle Round Part 2 will be available to stream live on NBC's television network. However, the viewers can opt for a more engaging experience by streaming it on Peacock.

The eager viewers of the beloved singing contest can also keep themselves in the loop with the latest updates and performances through a range of streaming platforms like Fubo, Sling TV, and DirecTV, each offering different avenues to stay connected with the show.

The Voice' Season 26 Battle Part 2 premieres on NBC (@nbc)

What to expect from 'The Voice' Season 26 Battle Round Part 2?

'The Voice' Season 26 Battle Round Part 2 will have an epic showdown featuring the powerhouse teams of coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani. The coaches are gearing up to prepare their aspiring singers, imparting invaluable, life-changing advice as they head into this crucial round.

With hopes of advancing to the Knockouts, these talented performers are ready to give it their all. Adding to the excitement, each coach possesses two steals in this high-stakes battle. However, with Gwen and Michael having already used one of their steals, they now have just one left in their arsenal.

'The Voice' Season 26 coaches hone aspiring singers' talent (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

What happened in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battle Round Part 1?

'The Voice' Season 26 stage was set for an electrifying Battle Round Part 1, where aspiring singers clashed in a series of unforgettable performances. The episode opened with a stirring duel between Team Snoop's Christina Eagle and Gail Bliss, culminating in Gail's elimination, a dramatic start to the night.

Things intensified further with the showdown between Sloan Simon and Sydney Sterlace, where Gwen Stefani ultimately chose Sydney, leaving the audience buzzing. In a surprising turn of events, both Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire hit their steal buzzers for Sloan, catching Gwen off guard. In the end, Sloan decided to join TeamBublé, marking a pivotal moment in the competition.

The episode wrapped up with yet another intense battle as Michael selected Kiara Vega over Mori IldertonKiara Vega over Mori Ilderton, despite Mori's evident potential. But Gwen, unwilling to let Mori go just yet, quickly hit the steal button to secure his place in the competition. The night was filled with tension, surprises, and fierce competition, setting the stage for even more thrilling moments ahead!