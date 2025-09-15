Emmys 2025: How old is Owen Cooper? ‘Adolescence’ star makes history as youngest-ever winner for chilling role

Just 14 at the time of filming, Owen Cooper had never acted before landing the role in Netflix's mini-series

Owen Cooper has literally made history! The 15-year-old actor garnered major attention for his breakout performance in Netflix's 'Adolescence' and has now made his mark as the youngest-ever male Emmy winner. The teenager has already made history as the youngest-ever actor to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series and won hearts with an inspiring speech, making for a wholesome Emmy 2025 moment.

Owen Cooper accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for 'Adolescence' onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

After winning the prestigious title, Cooper told the audience he was "nothing" just three years ago. In his emotional acceptance speech, he said, "Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here." He added, "But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life." Reportedly, Cooper's award capped a dominant night for Adolescence, which won six Emmys in the Limited Series field, as per RTE.

Furthermore, Cooper's 'Adolescence' co-star Erin Doherty earned her first Emmy nomination and took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award. In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Doherty shared her gratitude, saying, "I'm going to be banging on about Adolescence and Owen Cooper for the rest of my life," as per The Hollywood Reporter. She added, "I would love to mention every single person that was involved in the making of this show; it was the definition of team effort." The actress also praised her co-star Hannah Walters and co-creator/lead actor Stephen Graham, whom she described as "generosity personified."

Notably, 'Adolescence' swept the Emmys by winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, with Graham taking Outstanding Lead Actor, Jack Thorne and Graham awarded Outstanding Writing, and Philip Barantini recognized with Outstanding Directing. In his moving speech, Graham said, "I'm just a mixed-race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby. So, for me to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the most humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life, and it shows you that any dream is possible."

Not only that, but in another empowering moment after the controversial cancellation of 'The Late Show,' Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Talk Series and received the loudest cheers of the night. He thanked CBS for the opportunity and said he hopes the late-night tradition "continues long after we're no longer doing this show." Looking back at his journey, Colbert shared, "I had once hoped the show would be about love, but realized at a certain point it became about loss. I have never loved my country more desperately," according to The Guardian.

Colbert received a standing ovation earlier in the night when he appeared on stage, joking, "Is anyone hiring?" He even claimed to have his resume with him and handed Harrison Ford his headshot to pass along to Steven Spielberg. Meanwhile, Apple's second season of 'Severance' picked up two awards. Britt Lower won Best Actress in a Drama Series, beating out favorite Kathy Bates, while her co-star Tramell Tillman triumphed over 'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs to win Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first Black individual in history to receive the award in that category.