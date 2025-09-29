‘DWTS’ fan-favorite Robert Irwin is raking in big bucks — here’s how much he’s making this season

Robert Irwin is said to be making $125,000 for the first two weeks of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

These days, Robert Irwin is showing his dance moves on 'Dancing With The Stars', and he is taking home a big fat cheque for the same. According to a report by Variety, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist earns a base salary of $125,000 for his first two weeks on the ABC dance competition. Reports suggest that Robert's total earnings from the show could be somewhere between $295,000 and $400,000, depending on how long he stays on the dance competition. Up until this moment, the exact figure hasn't been confirmed; however, the pay structure of the show is known to increase with each passing week as the contestants battle it out for the prestigious mirrorball trophy.

Robert's sister, Bindi Irwin, is well-versed with the show's pay structure as she competed on season 21 of 'Dancing With The Stars' in 2015, and she eventually won the show alongside her pro partner Derek Hough. Speaking of the Irwin siblings, they continue to carry the legacy of their father, the late conservationist Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006 after being stung by a stingray in the Great Barrier Reef.

Back in the day, Steve plowed a large part of his wealth into wildlife conservation. As per a report by The New York Post, Steve's wife, Terri Irwin, later disclosed that he had left the family with very little financial security, apart from a $200,000 life insurance policy. Despite those early struggles, both Robert and Bindi have followed in the footsteps of their famous father and become wildlife warriors.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Robert reflected on his father's tragic death and said, "The passing of time is so wild, how almost two decades since my dad passed. He's still part of every day. He's part of every conversation. He's part of my life. And I feel as though I get a little part of him back in some way, in every conversation I have about him, or any new story I hear about him, or in any new photo that I haven't seen before."

Furthermore, Robert, who was only two years old when his father Steve died at the age of 44, went on to say, "I'll often come across archive footage that I haven't seen before. And all of a sudden, his memory just starts flooding back. So it's weird that decades later, after losing someone when I was 2 years old, I almost have an even greater picture of the person he was."

Speaking of Robert's journey on 'Dancing With The Stars', he has already become a fan-favorite. During the premiere episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, Robert and his partner Witney Carson impressed the fans with a high-energy jive routine, earning a score of 15 out of 20 points from the judges. In the second week, Robert and Carson performed a tango to Junior Senior’s 2002 hit 'Move Your Feet,' bagging a score of 22 out of 30 points from the judges. During the TikTok Night episode set to air on September 30, the duo will perform salsa to 'Million Dollar Baby' by Tommy Richman.