'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone reveals he’s found a part that perfectly blends all his iconic roles

"If you ever wanted an indictment of who Sylvester Stallone is, that's pretty much it," the star said

For the past few decades, Sylvester Stallone's name has been synonymous with the action flicks 'Rambo' and 'Rocky.' Regarded as the classics of Hollywood, the action franchises made Stallone a name to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Stallone has also often expressed his love for the high-octane action movies. However, it looks like the superstar now has a new favorite, calling it the best of "the two worlds."

Sylvester Stallone, Jay Will and Martin Starr in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+ | @briandouglas)

Ahead of 'Tulsa King' Season 3, Stallone told Cinema Blend, "Well, Rocky was a very, to me, kind of casual role. I felt very relaxed. Rambo is very stressful. Because you don't speak, you have to react physically a lot, and it's quite taxing. [Tulsa King] is the best of two worlds, because it's something I've always wanted to do. If you ever wanted an indictment of who Sylvester Stallone is, that's pretty much it." He describes his 'Tulsa King' character, Dwight Manfriedi, as a dream combination of the intensity of 'Rambo' and the relaxed charm of 'Rocky.' Dwight, as a character, is portrayed with a unique blend of the traits that made Stallone's previous iconic roles unforgettable.

While his actions as a mobster are far more extreme and criminal, the character has the same intense, fierce energy of 'Rambo,' which is combined with a calm, strategic composure similar to 'Rocky.' This balance makes Dwight both fearsome and composed, enabling him to handle dangerous situations with calculated precision rather than impulsiveness. The character's ability to blend aggression with strategic thinking makes him a memorable figure who stands apart from, yet honors, Stallone's legendary past roles.

Stallone also explained how Dwight demonstrates both his personality and his past roles, saying, "I have a very wry sense of humor. I like to put it out there. I also have a Rambo side. So it all seems to come into play in this character. I mean, it's great." Notably, Season 3 of Taylor Sheridan's 'Tulsa King' premiered on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 21, 2025, marking the return of the hit series. Following Paramount+'s traditional weekly release schedule, new episodes will air every Sunday, rather than dropping the full season at once. Episode 2 will air on September 28, Episode 3 on October 5, and continue weekly through Episode 9, as per The Wrap.

Fans can also expect a steady stream of episodes over nearly two months, keeping them engaged with Dwight's latest moves and the unfolding drama of Sheridan's universe. The official synopsis for 'Tulsa King' Season 3 states, "In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family."