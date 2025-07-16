Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ spin-off with Samuel L Jackson hits major production snag

Taylor Sheridan is all set to bring along another huge crime drama, but the production experiences a halt due to the exit of a big name.

After having viewers mesmerized with ‘Tulsa King,’ Taylor Sheridan is all set to bring another similar story featuring another big name. For the series ‘NOLA King,’ Samuel L. Jackson will star in a leading role. However, according to reports, production has hit a snag. Variety reports that Dave Erickson, known as the co-creator of ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ was originally signed on as showrunner for the spin-off but had to leave due to a scheduling conflict. Movie Web also reports that the series has not yet been approved by Paramount+, though producers are actively searching for a showrunner since the show remains a high priority. It’s important to note that Erickson is also the showrunner for ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 and recently joined ‘Tulsa King’ for its Season 3.

The outlet suggests that ‘NOLA King’ was first announced in the month of June. Back then, it was also reported that Jackson would be guest-starring in multiple episodes of Season 3 of ‘Tulsa King’, following which he would move on to have his own series. For now, the character details have not been revealed, but the only information known about Jackson’s role is that he would play a character a prominent gangster in New Orleans. This will be very similar to Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi in ‘Tulsa King.’

On the other hand, ‘Tulsa King’ recently wrapped filming for its Season 3. Meanwhile, the Jeremy Renner-led series completed its Season 4 in June. However, none of these upcoming seasons has an official premiere date yet. According to Variety, they are expected to hit TV screens late this year. Speaking to Collider, the ‘Pulp Fiction’ actor shared his excitement about his future role and working with Sheridan. “At least 15 of those shows are on my watchlist all the time, so I'm really happy to be in that universe. I was just talking to Pierce [Brosnan] about that earlier.”

He then went on to express his love for ‘Tulsa King’, stating, “I watched Tulsa King, and I liked it even before that idea came up. I know very little about what's going to happen. I don't know the character's name. I don't know what our history is.” The MCU actor added, “I don't know anything about it, but I do know that I'm very anxious to jump into it and find out what it's going to be”. For the unversed, ‘Tulsa King’ follows Stallone as an American mafia leader who, after being released from prison in New York, relocates to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to build a new criminal empire. Interestingly, this marks the ‘Escape Plan’ star’s first leading role in a scripted television series.