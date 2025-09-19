Sylvester Stallone reveals bold new ‘Rambo’ prequel idea just days before ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 premieres

While promoting ‘Tulsa King’ season 3, Sylvester Stallone revealed a surprising ‘Rambo’ idea that came close to becoming reality

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of 'Tulsa King' Season 3 on Sunday, September 21, Sylvester Stallone shared an unexpected detail about the prequel of 'Rambo.' Renowned for his stellar physique and dynamic personality, Stallone has been ruling hearts with his magnificent performance as an underboss in 'Tulsa King.' However, in a surprising announcement, Stallone himself announced new details about the 'Rambo' prequel that no one saw coming.

A still of Sylvester Stallone from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

Stallone revealed that his planned AI-driven 'Rambo' prequel was ultimately scrapped. While promoting 'Tulsa King' season 3, he told ScreenRant's Liam Crowley that he envisioned rewriting Rambo's early years with AI. "I wanted to do the first AI… not retroactive… but I wanted to rewrite the history of the earlier Rambo because I wanted Rambo to be the nicest guy in the school, the valedictorian, the prom king, and all that stuff," Stallone explained.

He elaborated on how the story would show Rambo's transformation, saying, "And when he goes to Vietnam, he thinks it's going to be a three-week hit-and-run, and you see him being tortured and captured, his friends murdered, one thing after another, and [his] life in Saigon. And that's how I became the way I became, but originally I was a bon vivant, that kind of thing." Ultimately, Stallone said the project slipped away, revealing, "And I thought, 'We could do this with AI,' but [we] procrastinated too long and they took it over and, I hope, you know, good luck."

Notably, Stallone has been deeply involved in the 'Rambo' franchise for over 40 years, co-writing multiple films and even directing one, but he will not be part of the upcoming John Rambo prequel. This marks a changing of the guard, as a new actor will eventually take over the role to keep the franchise alive. Despite stepping back, Stallone isn't bitter about the shift, instead, he has expressed that he wishes the new production luck.

Talking about Stallone's 'Tulsa King,' Paramount+ has officially renewed the crime drama for a fourth season. The announcement came during the Season 3 red carpet in New York. For Season 4, Terence Winter returns as executive producer and head writer, while Season 3 showrunner Dave Erickson departs, as per Deadline. Tulsa King, produced by Paramount TV Studios and 101 Studios, was planned for a two-season renewal (Seasons 3 and 4) after Stallone signed a new deal last November to stay on for two more seasons.