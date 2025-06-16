Fans say this ‘AGT’ judge needs to step down — and they make a solid case: 'Nothing impresses him...'

After 15 seasons, one ‘AGT’ judge has seen it all — but here’s why he might be holding the panel back and needs to go

‘AGT’ has hosted incredible talents from around the world over the last 20 years, and surely the judges played a huge part. Everyone on the panel is brought on board for their energy, unique charisma, and quirks that keep the audience engaged. The show likes to keep shuffling the judges’ panel, but one judge who has been consistent for more than 10 years is Howie Mandel. Fans think it's high time for the long-time judge to retire and let someone else step in. Although he was one of the favorites, he has most likely overstayed his welcome.

Mandel is the longest-running judge who has been on the show’s panel for the last 15 years. He undoubtedly brought his unique judging style and humor, but people have had enough of it. Considering his experience on the show, it’s become tough for the contestants to please him. In the ongoing 20th season, fans noted that he criticized many talented contestants. This season saw many controversial yeses and nos. While many singers received the green flag, a few talented acts got the boot. The dance troupe Urban Therapy was impressive, but still had the judges divided. The Italian dance troupe used synchronized movements to create pictures that impressed judges Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara.

However, Mel B and Mandel didn’t give the act their nod of approval. In a last-minute twist, the latter changed his mind, earning the troupe 3 yeses and approval to enter the competition. “I'm about to be done with this show bruh! CAN WE GET NEW JUDGES???” one X user wrote, reacting to the decision. “You'll almost have to do something supernatural to impress them now!” the fan added. “That performance was amazing but yet Howie wanted to say no at first. Smh,” the X user continued. “I think Howie needs to leave #AGT,” a second fan wrote. “He’s been on for so long that nothing seems to impress him anymore,” the fan added.

Many users declared that both Mandel and Mel B should get the boot. “Howie and Mel B are ridiculous. They were certainly a yes act,” one social media user said. “I don't even know how your arrive at that conclusion. I was hoping Sofia would hit the GB just to spite them,” the X user added. Fans are clearly tired of Mandel and his same old humor that has lost its value over the years. Perhaps a younger personality with a knack for comedy should be brought on the show. The judge will be able to understand the humor of the new generation and possibly increase the ratings of the beloved talent show.

The other controversial judge this season is undoubtedly the Spice Girls alum. Mel B’s grand comeback surprisingly received more backlash than praise. Social media fans flooded the feed, thrashing Mel B for her annoying and rude behavior. An insider told The Sun that the “icy” vibes continued behind the camera. The source claimed that the former girl group member “barely acknowledged” Vergara. Mel B allegedly avoided eye contact with the 'Modern Family' actress. “She seemed to get along well with Simon and Howie off-camera. And she got along with Sofia when cameras were on, but when they were off, very icy vibes,” the insider claimed.