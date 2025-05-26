‘AGT’ premiere has a sword act that’s got Howie Mandel very nervous — and it might be for good reason

With only a day left for 'America's Got Talent' season 20 premiere, there is a lot of buzz about which acts the viewers get to watch in the first episode. With so many interesting acts in season 19, there is no denying that the bar is already set high, and even judges are nervous. "I get anxious and nervous before any season, and I suppose, because it's the 20th year, that puts even more pressure on everyone," Simon Cowell admitted in an interview with People. He added, "So, we're just going to pray that people turned out this year."

"Otherwise we're screwed," he quipped considering that there are thousand of contestants who make their way to auditions. Fortunately, the deeds done and the contestants have been narrowed down. 'AGT Insider' shared a recent post on Instagram revealing a Knoxville contestant, Sandy Larson, the 'Sword Dancer', as one of the top 8 contestants who would compete on the premiere episode on May 27. Larson is a professional dancer with 50 years of experience. She is also the owner of Sandsation Dance and Heartfind Yoga, where she teaches multiple dance styles, including ballet, jazz, and belly dancing, as reported by Knox News.

Larsen recently shared about her vivid experience on an Instagram post tagging judge Howie Mandel. "Wait… is that HOWIE with a SWORD?!" She added, "Season 20 of America’s Got Talent premieres May 27th, and our audition took a surprising turn when Howie joined us on stage! Here’s a sneak peek from the commercial—thank you Karen, for capturing this, or we may never have known—yes, that’s my sword on his head, and yes, Kippy and Kara right there having a blast!" The hopeful was thrilled as she concluded that, "We’re now allowed to share more of our journey + some behind-the-scenes fun!

Cowell, too, once pulled back the curtain on changes in the format of the upcoming season. In the same interview with People, he shared that, "This season is special - I reckon we’re showing about 40% more of the process and everything that goes on behind the scenes, which I find fascinating." He explained: "This year, fans will get to see what it’s like to be a contestant: the highs, the nerves, and the emotions. Everything."

Cowell further added that the deeper insight into the contestant's struggles, the chaos, and camaraderie is "something we all felt passion about sharing with the audience." He pointed out, "In addition, it’s the 20th season, so it felt right, and I think this is the best first episode of 'AGT' I’ve ever seen, and I hope you do too." Fan-favorite judge Mel B, who returned to the show after a hiatus of 5 years, admitted that this season, “It’s a completely different experience." The former Spice Girl recalled that she was in a toxic marriage the first time she sat at the judges’ table, and added, “Now, when I do the show, I can give 100 percent all the time. I also find that, because of what I’ve gone through, the contestants open up to me so much more,” as reported by TV Insider.