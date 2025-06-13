He lost his leg to cancer — but this ‘AGT’ dancer’s one-of-a-kind act had the judges dancing with him

One ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant stunned the judges with his performance while also having them on their feet.

‘America’s Got Talent’ once featured a jaw-dropping performance that stunned fans and had the judges on their feet. Bboy Samuka, a Brazilian dancer, showcased jaw-dropping dance skills during the June 11, 2024, episode. What made his performance especially powerful was that he danced with just one leg. Sharing his story, Samuka told the judges he had lost his leg as a teenager. He explained to Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara that doctors found cancer in his right leg when he was 13, and had no choice but to amputate. It was around this time that Samuka found solace in dancing, an art form that, he said, changed his life.

Samuka told the judges he hopes to win ‘AGT’ so he can buy his mother a home and support others battling cancer. He opened strong, using his forearm crutches to dance to James Brown’s ‘Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved.’ Midway through, Samuka tossed aside his crutches, continuing to dance powerfully and showcase his strength. Even before he finished, all four judges were on their feet; clapping, dancing, and cheering him on. With the crowd screaming, With the crowd erupting in cheers, Samuka took an emotional bow.

Samuka, whose real name is Samuel Henrique, was a part of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19. He finished in the top 5 in the quarterfinal week, as per Fandom. He’s also a member of III Abilities, a group that competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games. The group also has another America’s Got Talent alum from Season 2, Lazylegs. According to Gold Derby, Samuka entered the quarterfinals alongside three Golden Buzzer acts; Schumacher, Legión, and Sky Elements; plus AIRFOOTWORKS, Alex Sampson, Ashlee Montague, Biko’s Manna, Brooke Bailey, NiNi, and Young-Min.

Schumacher was a novelty duo from Japan, Legión an Argentine malambo group, and Sky Elements a drone performance act. AIRFOOTWORKS, also from Japan, performed hip-hop, breakdance, and street dance routines. Alex Sampson, a singer from Atikokan, Ontario, and Ashlee Montague, an acrobat from New York City, also made the cut. Biko's Manna was a band from Johannesburg, South Africa, consisting of siblings Biko, Manna, and Mfundo.Brooke Bailey, a singer from Granada Hills, Los Angeles, was another standout in Season 19. She also won The Music Center’s 35th Annual Spotlight Grand Finale in August 2023. NiNi, a folk metal musician from Taichung, Taiwan, was living in Arizona during her appearance. The final quarterfinalist was magician Kim Young-Min from South Korea. Only Young-Min, Sampson, Sky Elements, and AIRFOOTWORKS advanced to the next round.