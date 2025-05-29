If you’re not watching ‘AGT’ this season, you just missed one of the most genuine moments in a long time

A street singer took the ‘AGT’ stage, delivered the most emotional performance, and Howie Mandel couldn’t help but do one thing

With much fanfare, 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 finally made a stunning debut on Tuesday, 27 May. The first episode of the milestone season was brimming with talent, and two golden buzzers were awarded to talented acts. One Golden Buzzer was awarded to the New Orleans singer, Jourdan Blue, who, with his emotional acts, advanced to the next stage. Not only that, fans were also in awe of the singer, with many openly expressing their love for him.

Howie Mandel at 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tibrina Hobson)

Blue, who is a 23-year-old street performer, took the 'AGT' stage, hoping to create a better life for his girlfriend and young son. Performing a powerful rendition of The Script's 'Breakeven,' he stunned the judges, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel. Not only that, the studio audience also gave a standing ovation to the young singer. The emotional moment was capped off when Mandel shared life-changing news with Blue.

After Blue's emotional performance, Mandel told him, "You know, this is season 20. I've seen dreams come true right where you're standing." He then hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Blue straight to the Live Shows. "Lives change right where you're standing. And that stage and that moment can take you anywhere. This is just the beginning of where you can go. You, young man, are going to the live shows," Mandel added, as per Good Housekeeping.

After hitting the Golden Buzzer, Mandel joined Blue on stage and offered one final piece of praise as he said, "I think you're a star." Mandel further added, "I think your name is going to be on the lips of everybody watching this across the globe." Fans were quick to agree and showered Blue with love on X. A fan said, "I normally do not watch reality TV, but this young man is intriguing and extremely talented. I am already a fan. I might just have to tune in to see how far he gets. Chances are if he is voted out, I will also be out."

Another one said, "Jourdan, you are a star and so genuine .. I am praying you win the tournament..!! Your voice & Look are amazing, and the love you have for your Girlfriend and your baby is amazing...!! Thank you, Howie Mandel, bro, for the Golden Buzzer." A fan shared, "Jourdan Blue was my favorite act last night; he has an awesome voice." A fan said, "Jourdan Blue’s heartfelt performance truly earned that Golden Buzzer moment!"

Notably, Simon Cowell also awarded a Golden Buzzer to the Light Wire, a creative content company from Brazil. The group delivered a performance that amazed the judges with something completely new. Their act was a visually stunning light show that left a lasting impression, according to Delaware Business Now.

Cowell expressed his admiration by saying, "You know what, you never, ever, ever know when you’re doing a new year whether you’re going to see something better than you’ve seen before. I'm not just saying this. It was one of the most beautiful, stunning acts that I have seen across all of the Got Talents.” Moved by their performance, Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Light Wire straight through to the live shows.