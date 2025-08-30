‘American Idol’ contestant sobs as she honors musician dad who died of an overdose in emotional audition

Cay Aliese dedicated her original song “City of Nashville” to her father, who died of an overdose in 2022.

The tragic passing of Nolan Neal came as a shock to many who followed 'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice'. Known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt performances, Nolan won over audiences during Season 11 of 'The Voice' and Season 15 of 'AGT'. Sadly, his promising journey was cut short when he passed away in July 2022. In a touching moment on 'American Idol', Nolan’s daughter honored his memory with an emotional tribute, but it was Katy Perry’s reaction that truly stood out.

Nolan Neal performs on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images |Photo by Trae Patton)

During her emotional 'American Idol' audition, Cay Aliese talked about her father, Neal, saying, "Seeing my dad in the music industry actually made me not want to pursue music for a long time." She further added, "But since his passing, it feels like all I want to do is music.… I'm just sad because it could have been so different. He didn't mean to die. He was a light to other people, but he couldn't find that for himself," as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Aliese explained that auditioning for 'Idol', the show she said "has her heart," unlike 'AGT' or 'The Voice', felt "like I'm honoring my dad and I'm closing his chapter, but starting my own." She performed an original dedication to her father, 'City of Nashville', inspired by the city of music, where they created memories and enjoyed jamming in the studio, writing songs about their experiences.

Following the performance, Perry admitted she was "on the fence," saying she "didn't think the emotion was there," while Lionel Richie told her, "You've got a voice, but I have to get it to sound like you care that you're going to do this." Ultimately, Aliese received three yeses from judges Luke Bryan, Perry, and Richie during her American Idol audition, advancing to the Hollywood round where she was mentored by former stars Jordin Sparks and Justin Guarini. She was ultimately cut during the episode that aired April 3, 2023.

Talking about her experience, she wrote on Facebook, "I made it to Hollywood Week and was sent home, but I left there with a sense of confidence and freedom, knowing this was just the beginning of my journey." She added, "At the darkest moment of my life, I was surrounded by so much hope and light and I will forever be thankful." Aliese also told Knox News in March 2023, "American Idol gave me the opportunity to just really go through the grieving process of losing my dad but also find the artist that I want to be while he's not here and do things for myself."

Reportedly, Nolan died from a fatal combination of drugs, as per Page Six. A Davidson County Medical Examiner spokesperson confirmed the coroner ruled his death was due to acute combined drug toxicity, with morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl found in his system. The manner of death was ruled an accident, with the autopsy completed on September 13, 2022. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said they received a call about a deceased person at a residence on July 18, 2022, later identified as Neal. A public information officer noted, "On the desk next to the bed was a black guitar pick that appeared to contain a powder residue. The victim reportedly struggled with substance abuse."