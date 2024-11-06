Here's why '1000-lb Sisters' be airing this week

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 won't be airing this week

DIXON, KENTUCKY: This week, the fans of the beloved TLC show '1000-lb Sisters' will not be getting a brand new episode. The main reason behind this break is the upcoming USA elections, which are taking precedence in the television schedule. The viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the Slaton sisters back on their television screens as they continue to navigate their weight loss journeys on the show.

The fifth episode of the '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 will not be airing on November 5, 2024, Tuesday. Instead, the audience will get the chance to watch a rerun of a previous episode from 'Sister Wives' Season 19. Many shows will not drop new episodes this week in light of the upcoming elections.

For those wondering, the 2024 USA elections are all set to take place on November 5, making it an important date as both the president and vice president will be elected. This year, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have emerged as the top candidates vying for the presidency.

When will '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 Episode 5 air?

The upcoming fifth episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 will be released on November 12, 2024, Tuesday, at 10 pm ET only on TLC. In addition to this, the fans of the show can catch fresh episodes of their favorite show on a couple of streaming platforms such as Philo, Hulu, Sling, and DirecTV Stream among many others.

What to expect from '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 Episode 5?

The title of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 Episode 5 is 'Carbe Diem'. In the forthcoming episode of the popular reality TV show, Chris Combs will be seen gearing up for his appointment with a plastic surgeon. His sister Tammy Slaton will join him for the doctor's appointment. It seems like Chris wants her sister's support to make the entire experience less scary and more meaningful.

On the other hand, Amy Slaton will be seen showing off her culinary skills by preparing a delicious dinner for the entire Slaton family. She will put her heart and soul into creating a meal that everyone can enjoy.

However, this family dinner will turn into major chaos when one of the Slaton siblings reveals a piece of shocking news that will leave everyone in a state of surprise. The Slaton siblings will struggle to wrap their heads around the big news. As of now, the information about the news is not known.

