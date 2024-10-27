'1000-lb Sisters' stars Brittany and Chris Combs' marriage may not survive the arrival of a 'housemate'

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 stars Brittany and Chris Combs got married in 2016

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' stars Brittany and Chris Combs are still together and trying to move forward together, having navigated their share of challenges in the past. However, a new wave of turmoil has swept into their lives, testing the strength of their bond. Recently, Chris decided to invite his sister, Tammy Slaton, to move in with them after she was kicked out by her other sisters, Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman.

Chris's intentions were rooted in love and support for Tammy, wanting to offer her a safe haven during a turbulent time. However, as he extended this helping hand, tensions began to brew at home. In his eagerness to assist, Chris's words sometimes crossed the line, inadvertently causing hurt to Brittany. While he focused on the renovations needed for the place he offered to Tammy, an old house that was far from perfect, Brittany felt sidelined in the decision-making process. The situation escalated when Chris and Tammy started discussing the changes needed for the house, brainstorming ideas, and sharing laughs. Brittany, wanting to be supportive, stepped in with her suggestions, hoping to contribute positively. But what began as a collaborative effort quickly turned into a heated debate, with both sides feeling misunderstood. Brittany's frustrations mounted as she realized that the support for Tammy was creating a rift in her own marriage, making her feel like an outsider in her own home. Additionally, the couple's previously private space has been invaded with Tammy's arrival adding an unexpected layer of complexity to their relationship.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton's arrival jeopardizes Brittany and Chris Combs' marriage (Instagram/@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton leans on Chris Combs

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs supported his sister Tammy Slaton during a house tour. In the preview of the upcoming episode, Tammy voices her concerns about the various quirks of her new place which had cracked tiles underfoot, a dusty sink, and more issues.

Although Chris encouraged her to embrace the potential of the property with an open heart, Tammy found it challenging to shake her worries. Instead of being thankful to her family, she leaned on her brother for reassurance, counting on him to tackle all the renovation within just 30 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

How did '1000-lb Sisters' stars Brittany and Chris Combs meet?

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Brittany and Chris Combs met for the first time in 2012 while at McDonald's and instantly sparked romance. Chris recently joined the fast food joint as a manager and connected to fellow manager, Brittany. The couple started their relationship as friends first which later turned into romance.

Chris popped the question to Brittany in 2016 and she instantly said yes. However, the couple exchanged vows in October of the same year in front of their close family and friends. However, the couple doesn't have any kids together.

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Brittany and Chris Combs met at workplace (Instagram/@tlc)

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC