Gwen Stefani's huge mistake turns into the biggest steal on 'The Voice'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the electrifying Battle Round of 'The Voice' Season 26, contestants Sloane Simon and Sydney Sterlace went head-to-head for a coveted spot on Team Gwen. They delivered a breathtaking rendition of Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather,' captivating everyone in the process.

Choosing between them was no easy feat for Gwen Stefani. In a surprising twist, she opted for Sydney, despite her less polished stage presence, ultimately overlooking Sloane's undeniable talent. Gwen recognized Sydney's youth and potential as an opportunity for growth, but her fellow coaches expressed their doubts, urging her to choose Sloane instead. However, Gwen's decision turned out to be Michael Buble's biggest steal as he brought Sloane into his team. He had his sights set on her all along, and his determination ultimately paid off. Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg also expressed their interest in Sloane, hitting their buzzers in support. However, in the end, Sloane chose to join Team Michael, making the right decision this time.

'The Voice' Season 26 stars Sloane Simon and Sydney Sterlace competed in the Battle round (@nbc)

Sloane Simon almost dropped 'The Voice' gig

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sloane Simon has always dreamed of a singing career, and the NBC show has provided her with an incredible opportunity to pursue that passion. However, just before her blind audition, tragedy struck when she learned that her father's chemotherapy treatments had failed, leaving her on the brink of walking away from it all.

But instead of giving up, Sloane found the strength to honor her father. She poured her heart into her performance, dedicating it to him, believing that music was their unbreakable bond. With every note, she celebrated his life by singing his favorite song, transforming her grief into a powerful tribute.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sloane Simon has always dreamed of a singing career (@nbc)

Will Sloane Simon win 'The Voice' Season 26?

Sloane Simon is undeniably a standout in 'The Voice' Season 26 with the potential not just to win but to leave an indelible mark on the competition. Her performances are infused with a remarkable blend of confidence and maturity, allowing her to connect deeply with her audience.

Each note she sings reflects her thoughtful artistry, showcasing a composed tone that captivates both the judges and viewers alike. Michael Buble's decision to hit his buzzer and save Sloane from elimination was a testament to his keen eye for talent. He recognized that Sloane possessed a unique spark that could take her far in this journey.

Sloane Simon has the potential to win 'The Voice' Season 26 (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC.