Where is Michael Buble's wife from? 'The Voice' Season 26 coach flexes language skills to win over Kiara Vega

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé impresses a Latina contestant with Spanish skills he learned to communicate with his wife

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: As Season 26 of 'The Voice' kicked off with first-time coach Michael Bublé making his debut as a coach, fans were delighted when the 'Feeling Good' singer blushed while talking about his wife on the show's opening day. While many people recognize the Grammy winner for his catchy tunes, his family knows him best as 'Devoted Papi and Husband' — a title he proudly embraces on Instagram.

He spends precious time with his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their four children when he's not wowing audiences with his powerful voice. Luisana, an Argentinian actress, model, and former singer of the pop-rock band Erreway married Michael in 2011. During the Monday, September 23 premiere episode of 'The Voice', Michael flexed his Spanish skills to convince a contestant to join his team.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato is from Argentina (Facebook/@luisanalopilato)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé learned Spanish to speak to his wife

As a jazz singer, Michael learned Spanish as a second language to communicate more effectively with his wife, Luisana. When Michael and Luisana first met, neither spoke the other's language.

To converse, they initially relied on friends, relatives, and even Google Translate to interpret their conversations. Since then, Michael's Spanish and Luisana's English have improved significantly. Their commitment to learning another language and communicating with one another paid off. Michael's Spanish skills have also proven valuable in various other situations.

He appeared as a guest judge on 'America's Got Talent' and was moved by one of the performers and felt compelled to utilize her native dialect. Colombian artist Baniella Mass delivered a spectacular performance on the show, prompting Michael to use Spanish to express his admiration for her talent.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble learned Spanish for his wife, Luisana Lopilato (Facebook/@luisanalopilato)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé gave Kiara Vega her first chair turn

When 18-year-old singer Kiara Vega took the stage on the NBC show, she performed a Spanish song in tribute to her late grandfather, aiming to impress the judges. She recognized the risk she was taking by singing in a language that most coaches might not understand.

As she began hitting the high notes of 'Amor Eterno' by Rocío Dúrcal, Michael was the first to press the button. Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg quickly followed. Michael even attempted to join in while Kiara sang, showcasing his Duolingo skills.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé impressed by singer Kiara Vega (Facebook/@kiara.vega.102361/@michaelbuble)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé flexes his Spanish skills to convince Kiara Vega

As he tried to recruit Kiara for his team, Michael praised her voice and expressed his love for "that kind of music." He described the moment as the "biggest surprise" he had experienced on the show.

The Puerto Rican singer from Tampa, Florida blew away Michael's when he started complimenting her in Spanish. In her wife's native language, he said, "Seriously, it's such a pleasure for me whenever I hear your voice. I'm a big fan of Luis Miguel, Reba McEntire, but... I want to make your life better." As Kiara praised him for his Spanish, Reba seemed to find the whole situation unfair. Michael said his wife would be very happy as he mimicked her, "You got the best Latin girl on your team."

Micheal's hard work paid off as Kiara decided to join his team. In his confessional, Michael explained why Kiara was an instant turn for him, "My wife is Argentinian, so last 16 years of my life I've been surrounded with Latin culture And I love it." He considered it a massive win for his team. Will Kiara win it for Michael in his very first season? Well, only time will prove how much his Spanish really paid off.

Kiara Vega joined Michael Buble's team on 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/@kiara.vega.102361/@michaelbuble)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays from 8 to 10 PM and Tuesdays from 9 to 10 PM on NBC.