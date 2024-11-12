Gwen Stefani shot herself in the foot by saving 'The Voice' Season 26's most overrated singer

Jose Luis faced Deon Jones and Camryn Brooks in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's the Knockouts! Three-way knockouts, which aired on November 11, were not any different from the extremely tough choices that have been made during 'The Voice' Season 26.

The four coaches were joined by two Mega Mentors, Sting and Jennifer Hudson. The EGOT winner joined Team Reba McEntire and Team Michael Bublé, while the Grammy winner joined Team Gwen Stefani and Team Snoop Dogg.

Being a huge admirer of Sting, Gwen was excited to help her singers by utilizing his skills. 'The Voice' featured a picture of Gwen Stefani, a mullet-wearing Gwen, getting an autograph from Sting in eighth grade.

Camryn Brooks, whom Gwen had previously stolen from Reba, was put up against Jose Luis and Deon Jones for her maiden knockout.

Camryn Brooks, Deon Jones and Jose Luis in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@jose.luisss___)

Camryn Brooks gave a promising opening performance for 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

Camryn decided to pay tribute to her mother by singing "Glitter in the Air" by Pink, one of her favorite songs. She brought vocal gymnastics to the track, but she didn't do any circus acts.

Camryn began the trio of performances with a Pink cover, which was distinguished by the purity of her voice. As a powerful storyteller, she let her emotions sing. Her performance demonstrated why she is on the program, even though she did appear to be a glamorized version of Kim Possible.

Simply put, it's not to retain her. The song is too catchy to constitute a high point.

Camryn Brooks in 'The Voice' Season 26 (NBC)

Deon Jones's performance overshadowed fellow Team Gwen members

Deon's performance was one that we would not forget. Deon chose to play a famous Tina Turner anthem during his Knockout performance. Although "Nutbush City Limits" would not seem like the song for this moment, his ability to rail allowed him to demonstrate his theatrical presence.

He talked about how he was hit with a rubber bullet that destroyed his entire face during his coaching session. He wasn't squandering this chance to amuse, so he made them happy with the song.

Without a doubt, his performing skills were the highlight of the evening. During his coaching session, Sting suggested that he tear off his tight jacket. He had a great moment when he performed it on stage.

Deon Jones in 'The Voice' Season 26 (NBC)

Jose Luis struggled to belt out Ariana Grande's song

Jose revealed that the release of "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)" caused him to experience sadness. In order to stay in the game, he sought to incorporate that emotional vulnerability into the Ariana Grande song.

His voice ascended with a lovely tone, but he held back because initially, it was an internal performance. It was a compelling performance that demonstrated his artistic ability when he released himself.

Finally, when he performed Ariana Grande's hit, Jose conveyed the sense that he was a bright young man who was still learning how to handle his strong voice. Here, he frequently sounded off as much as on, as if he were attempting to do something with his voice that he simply couldn't.

Jose Luis in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@jose.luisss___)

Gwen Stefani made her 'The Voice' Season 26 journey harder

Gwen had a difficult choice to make, and she decided to go with Jose. Artists were either rescued or taken in the previous two rounds.

Regretfully, neither Deon nor Camryn received another chance. Deon's lack of a button is alarming, but Camryn's is not.

Perhaps this is why he was prevented from going farther in the competition, even if stage presence is half the fight. Whatever occurs next, Knockouts' debut night was exactly that.

The contest is intensifying, and this group of artists has a good chance of winning.

Gwen Stefani saved Jose Luis in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@jose.luisss___/@gwenstefani)

NBC airs 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 PM. You can view every episode on Peacock.