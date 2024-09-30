Who is Camryn Brooks? 'The Voice' contestant's brother's injury pushed her to music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Aspiring singer Camryn Brooks has continued to chase her dreams after multiple rejections. She has returned to the NBC show to give another shot at her singing dreams in 'The Voice' Season 26. However, she almost left her dreams after her oldest brother Corden suffered a life-threatening injury.

She moved to California to pursue a career in arts and attended the Ramon C Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts. She studied psychology at the University of Southern California. Camryn is the 'princess' of three sports-loving brothers and has grown up singing the national anthem before her siblings's big games.

However, the NBC show contestant was left devastated after her brother suffered an injury while playing football. The accident severely injured Corden's spinal cord and left him paralyzed. Camryn became the backbone of Corden and her brother returned the favor by encouraging her to pursue her passion for music.

Camryn Brooks pens her 'The Voice' audition experience

Camryn Brooks is all set to audition for 'The Voice' Season 26 but this wasn't the first time she has auditioned for the NBC singing competition. She has previously appeared on Season 21 and performed Adele's song 'Hometown Glory' but failed to turn a chair. She took to her social media and reflected on her audition. She claimed that words could never describe her amazing feeling about the monumental experience.

She has auditioned for 'The Voice' every year since she was a freshman at Mount Shasta High School and even got a call back when she was 15. However, her Season 21 appearance marked the first time she was able to perform in front of the judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton. She was thrilled to share her brother's inspiring and life-changing story with the world. She was thankful for the opportunity and claimed that she would never stop chasing her dream.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Camryn Brooks receives praise from Kelly Clarkson

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Camryn Brooks failed to make it through the Season 21's Blind Audition round but the NBC show judges appreciated her talent. Kelly Clarkson complimented Camryn's "beautiful" voice, and said, "If Camryn can tap into who she is, I think that she's gonna make an incredible vocalist."

Meanwhile, Grammy winner artist Ariana Grande had similar thoughts about Camryn and she said, "The reason why you will succeed when you return is because of the way you handled this moment, and you are not afraid to do the work." She insisted, "And I love that about you. Please come back."

