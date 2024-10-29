Deon Jones vs Danny Joseph: 'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani steals the 'best'

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26's Team Reba's dynamic duo, Danny Joseph and Deon Jones, delivered an electrifying rendition of James Brown's timeless classic, 'It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.' Their performance was mesmerizing, capturing the essence of the legendary soul classic while infusing it with their unique flair and style. The energy on stage was palpable, and the audience was left in awe as both contestants poured their hearts into every note.

Although Reba had the tough choice of saving just one contestant, she ultimately chose Danny over Deon. However, Gwen Stefani saw a golden opportunity and didn't hesitate to hit the steal button for Deon. Both Danny and Deon delivered dazzling performances, but Deon’s smooth, velvety voice truly set him apart. His ability to glide effortlessly through the song's challenging melodies showcased not just his skill, but also a depth of emotion that resonated deeply with the audience. Gwen's decision to steal Deon was not just a bold move but a calculated risk that could pay off handsomely. With Deon’s powerhouse vocals now on her team, she knew she had gained a formidable ally in the competition. His talent could be the key to unlocking a winning combination, propelling her closer to the ultimate prize.

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire was torn between Danny Joseph and Deon Jones (@nbc)

Why did 'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire Danny Joseph over Deon Jones?

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire was torn between Danny Joseph and Deon Jones as they both delivered stirring performances. Each artist brought their A-game, pouring their soul into every note. However, Danny's raw power and commanding presence became unmistakable, capturing Reba's attention.

Danny's smooth vocals and heartfelt delivery resonated deeply, hinting at a potential that could easily make him a favorite among the coaches. Reba knew that if she hesitated, someone else would undoubtedly snatch him up, recognizing the goldmine of talent he represented.

'The Voice' star Deon Jones' tragic past leads to a successful music career

'The Voice' star Deon Jones recently opened up about a harrowing chapter in his life when he was shot in the face with a rubber bullet by the LAPD during a march for George Floyd. This traumatic experience led him to take a stand, resulting in a groundbreaking lawsuit against the LAPD that he won in federal court, a historic milestone in the ongoing fight against excessive force in law enforcement across the nation.

In the wake of that life-altering event, Deon channeled his emotions into music, releasing his debut recording project: a powerful rendition of U2's 'Sunday Bloody Sunday,' featuring the legendary Jon Batiste, an artist who continues to inspire him. Over the last five years, Deon has captivated audiences at a variety of prestigious events and venues, including Art Basel, Pace Gallery, MASS MoCA, and the New Museum, as well as a thrilling halftime performance during the NBA Playoffs. His journey reflects not just resilience but a passionate commitment to using his voice for change.

'The Voice' star Deon Jones' won a groundbreaking lawsuit against the LAPD (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC. Catch every episode on Peacock the next day.