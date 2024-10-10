‘Grotesquerie’ fans claim they were 'robbed' after uproar over latest episodes

'Grotesquerie' is a gripping crime drama that follows a detective and a nun as they investigate a series of disturbing murders

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With each new episode, 'Grotesquerie' grabbing major headlines due to its horrific visuals and unexpected twists. It all began when a series of disturbing killings rocked a tiny unit, and Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) was entrusted with uncovering the mystery behind it. As the story continues, she joins forces with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) to investigate their community's dark past and solve the murder mysteries.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the whodunit concept is working wonderfully as it successfully keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, with many speculating on who the culprit may be. Despite the fact that two episodes are released each week, fans voiced dissatisfaction with one aspect of the new episodes.

Fans criticize 'Grotesquerie' episodes 5 and 6 for short runtime

Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)

As soon as 'Grotesquerie' shows 5 and 6 premiered, fans raced to X to express their dissatisfaction with the show's short duration and slew of commercials. A fan said, "These were the shortest episodes ever!!! The f**k???" Another added, "So they cut this episode 15 minutes short too so that the two combined episodes was only an hour and a half instead of the full 2 hours we got the last 2 weeks? I feel so f***ing robbed on a cliffhanger too."

These were the shortest episodes ever!!! The fuck??? #Grotesquerie — Caleigh Miller (@CaleighAMiller) October 10, 2024

So they cut this episode 15 minutes short too so that the two combined episodes was only an hour and a half instead of the full 2 hours we got the last 2 weeks? I feel so fucking robbed on a cliffhanger too...

Ryan Murphy and Max Winkler when I get a hold of you!#Grotesquerie — LilShadow (@Ms_LilShadow) October 10, 2024

A fan commented, "Wait was that episode only 45 minutes long?" A fan questioned, "Why is Ep 5 like 45 mins?"

Wait was that episode only 45 minutes long? #grotesquerie — LilShadow (@Ms_LilShadow) October 10, 2024

Another fan complained, "Okay, if the episode is only 45 minutes long, then maybe we won't be here until midnight. Still, this feels like when some HBO shows like True Blood or Big Little Lies would end 15 minutes early."

Okay, if the episode is only 45 minutes long, then maybe we won't be here until midnight.



Still, this feels like when some HBO shows like True Blood or Big Little Lies would end 15 minutes early. #Grotesquerie — Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) October 10, 2024

Fans also expressed their disappointment with the slew of commercials and shared their sentiments on X. A fan said, "I am so confused and there are too many commercials." Another added, "The amount of commercials tonight is about to make me turn the whole damn thing off —- this is out of control."

I am so confused and there are too many commercials. #Grotesquerie — Kasandra (@omgitskraux) October 10, 2024

the amount of commercials tonight is about to make me turn the whole damn thing off —- this is out of control #Grotesquerie — brittany (taylor’s version) ✨💫 (@brittanyconk17) October 10, 2024

A frustrated fan remarked, "This show never had this many commercials before what the hell is happening." A fan simply said, "I don’t want commercials."

This show never had this many commercials before what the hell is happening #grotesquerie — LilShadow (@Ms_LilShadow) October 10, 2024

Despite the backlash, 'Grotesquerie' thrives and gains popularity

Niecy Nash in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)

'Grotesquerie' has successfully captured the hearts of viewers, and this affection is reflected in Hulu's rating. After only four episodes on FX, the horror series has been a streaming sensation on Hulu, placing ninth on Reelgood's Top 10 TV programs chart for the week of September 26 to October 2. The show is listed slightly behind 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'The Old Man,' which are sixth and seventh, respectively.

Not only that, but the rankings are likely to alter as the show's latest episodes will undoubtedly help 'Grotesquerie' close the gap even further. Furthermore, the program has a 6.8/10 IMDb rating and an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that it has secured its position in the hearts of fans.

