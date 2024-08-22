How did Aaron Hernandez die? Ryan Murphy's FX show follows NFL star's fall from grace

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers a raw look at the star athlete's life and the factors behind his violent actions

Disclaimer: The article contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There are instances when people are driven insane by fame and fortune, and this is precisely the focus of FX's newest original series, 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.'

Aaron Hernandez, who was once touted to be the next big thing in American football, fell from grace after being imprisoned for a gruesome crime. The 10-episode limited series will delve into Hernandez's turbulent past, delving into the circumstances that led to his dramatic fall from prominence.

Who was Aaron Hernandez?

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' will delve into the complexities of Aaron Hernandez's life (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Hernandez, a former NFL tight end who spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, had a troubled upbringing marked by mental and physical abuse from his alcoholic father, Dennis Hernandez, as reported by All Thats Interesting.

Due to his troubled childhood, Hernandez's behavior quickly turned violent. As a student at the University of Florida, Hernandez got into a bar brawl over a $12 bill, resulting in an assault charge and a perforated eardrum for the bartender.

On July 16, 2012, Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira were shot and killed while driving home from a nightclub in Boston's South End. Claims were made that Hernandez approached their car from behind and shot them multiple times while also attempting to hit others in the vehicle. Despite these allegations, his football career continued to thrive.

Why was Aaron Hernandez imprisoned?

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' will explore the events that led to Aaron Hernandez's downfall (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

As the saying goes, 'all good things must come to an end,' and the same happened with Hernandez, who was imprisoned for murdering Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player and the boyfriend of his fiancée's sister. It was alleged that Hernandez was enraged by Llyod's conversation with club members, whom he considered to be his enemies, and suspected that this group was discussing the 2012 killings of Abreu and Texeira.

On June 17, 2013, Hernandez, along with his companions Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz, picked up Lloyd, who later went missing. Lloyd's body was subsequently found nearby with multiple gunshot wounds, and Hernandez was quickly identified as the primary suspect, as per All Thats Intresting.

Hernandez's life changed dramatically after that, The Patriots quickly dismissed him, and while he was acquitted of the murder charges related to Abreu and Teixeira, he was convicted of Lloyd's murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Did Aaron Hernandez take his own life?

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' will explore the personal life of Aaron Hernandez (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

In a tragic turn of events, Hernandez, took his own life in his jail cell at the age of 27, as per Bleacher Report. Notably, he died just five days after being acquitted of the 2012 killings of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a Boston nightclub.

Before hanging himself, Hernandez blocked his cell door with cardboard to prevent jail guards from entering, as per CNN. It was not the first time Hernandez had blocked the door, as he had previously been reprimanded for similar conduct. The investigation indicated that he was not under the influence of narcotics when he was discovered hanging from a bedsheet in his cell.

